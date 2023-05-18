‘The Diplomat’ Premieres at No. 1 on Streaming Chart

Netflix’s The Diplomat negotiated its way to the top of the streaming charts for its opening week.

The drama starring Keri Russell drew 1.3 billion minutes of viewing in the United States for the week of April 17-23 (the series premiered April 20). It finished a little bit ahead of Love Is Blind (1.22 billion minutes) — whose not-quite-live reunion special, slated to debut on April 16, available for the full week.

The Mandalorian, whose third season on Disney+ wrapped April 19, was the only other member of the billion-minute club for the week, coming in at 1.01 billion (despite some viewers turning on the show midway through the season. The prior week‘s leader, Beef, dipped to fourth overall at 937 million minutes — just ahead of Better Call Saul, which returned the rankings and led the acquired series chart with 927 million minutes of watch time on Netflix. The AMC show’s final season hit the streamer on April 18.

Apple TV+ had two titles in the rankings for the first time. Ted Lasso hit a season high of 719 million minutes of viewing for the week of its sixth episode, and its feature film Ghosted ranked seventh among movies with 192 million minutes of viewing.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also made a return to the rankings with 537 million minutes of viewing on Prime Video as it neared the midway point of its final season. The finale of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+ helped that show score its best viewing tally to date (400 million minutes).

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for April 17-23 are below.

Overall

1. The Diplomat (Netflix), 1.3 billion minutes viewed

2. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 1.22 billion

3. The Mandalorian (Disney+), 1.01 billion

4. Beef (Netflix), 937 million

5. Better Call Saul (Netflix), 927 million

6. Cocomelon (Netflix), 828 million

7. The Night Agent (Netflix), 760 million

8. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 724 million

9. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 719 million

10. Bluey (Disney+), 713 million

Original Series

1. The Diplomat, 1.3 billion minutes

2. Love Is Blind, 1.22 billion

3. The Mandalorian, 1.01 billion

4. Beef, 937 million

5. The Night Agent, 760 million

6. Ted Lasso, 719 million

7. Florida Man (Netflix), 655 million

8. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 537 million

9. Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+), 400 million

10. The Marked Heart (Netflix), 337 million

Acquired Series

1. Better Call Saul, 927 million minutes

2. Cocomelon, 828 million

3. NCIS, 724 million

4. Bluey, 713 million

5. South Park (HBO Max), 626 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 601 million

7. Succession (HBO Max), 570 million

8. Shameless (Netflix), 536 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 535 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 439 million