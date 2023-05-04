‘Beef’ Makes Strong Debut on Streaming Charts

Netflix’s Beef enjoyed a strong first week in Nielsen’s streaming rankings, coming close to the billion-minute mark in viewing time. The Night Agent cooled off some but spent a third week at No. 1 overall, and The Mandalorian improved for the second week in a row.

Beef, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, drew 962 million minutes of viewing time for the week of April 3-9 (it premiered April 6). The show, which earned widespread critical praise, finished fourth overall for the week. (The series also sparked controversy when past remarks about sexual assault by co-star David Choe resurfaced. Choe later said he made up the story, and Wong and Yeun said in an April 21 statement that they “do not condone this story in any way” while adding they have seen Choe seek support “to better himself and learn from his mistakes.”)

The 962 million minutes of viewing for Beef in the United States, per Nielsen, works out to 16.03 million hours. That’s nearly half (47 percent) of the worldwide total of 34.08 million hours Netflix reported in its internal rankings for April 3-9.

The Night Agent, which peaked with more than 3 billion minutes of viewing the previous week, dropped by 39 percent to 1.85 billion minutes — which was still enough to lead the overall chart for the week by a wide margin. In just three weeks, the Netflix spy thriller has racked up the fourth largest amount of viewing for any streaming original so far this year, behind only Ginny & Georgia, Outer Banks and You.

The Mandalorian grew by 17 percent week to week and topped a billion minutes on Disney+, with half of that time going to the episode released on April 5, according to Nielsen. Similarly, 50 percent of the 650 million minutes for Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso — an all-time weekly high for the series — was spent on the new episode that week. Netflix’s Love Is Blind also hit the billion-minute threshold with 1.16 billion minutes of watch time.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for April 3-9 are below.

Overall

1. The Night Agent (Netflix), 1.85 billion minutes viewed

2. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 1.16 billion

3. The Mandalorian (Disney+), 1.03 billion

4. Beef (Netflix), 962 million

5. Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix), 871 million

6. Bluey (Disney+), 737 million

7. South Park (HBO Max), 700 million

8. Cocomelon (Netflix), 683 million

9. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 682 million

10. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 650 million

Original Series

1. The Night Agent, 1.85 billion minutes

2. Love Is Blind, 1.16 billion

3. The Mandalorian, 1.03 billion

4. Beef, 962 million

5. Ted Lasso, 650 million

6. Shadow and Bone (Netflix), 389 million

7. Unstable (Netflix), 386 million

8. You (Netflix), 300 million

9. Emergency: NYC (Netflix), 299 million

10. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix), 279 million

Acquired Series

1. Bluey, 737 million minutes

2. South Park, 700 million

3. Cocomelon, 683 million

4. NCIS, 682 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 617 million

6. Supernatural (Netflix), 484 million

7. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 480 million

8. SpongeBob SquarePants (Paramount+/Prime Video), 452 million

9. Succession (HBO Max), 423 million

10. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 374 million