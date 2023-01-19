‘Jack Ryan’ Upends ‘Wednesday’ on Streaming Series Chart

The return of Jack Ryan to Amazon’s Prime Video pushed Wednesday out of the top spot on the streaming series rankings. Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also had a big premiere, and Peacock landed its first original series in the top 10 the week before Christmas.

Jack Ryan, whose third season premiered all at once on Dec. 21, led all series for the Dec. 19-25 frame with just under 1.9 billion minutes of viewing. That was good enough to edge Wednesday (1.8 billion minutes), which had a four-week run as the top series title in Nielsen’s rankings.

Both shows, however, came in behind Glass Onion, whose 2.23 billion minutes of watch time — equivalent to about 16 million full runs of the Rian Johnson-directed film — led all titles. The movie did all of its business in the last three days of the week, as it made its Netflix debut Dec. 23. It was the third largest movie premiere in the two-plus years of Nielsen’s streaming rankings, behind Hocus Pocus 2 (2.73 billion minutes) on Disney+ and Wonder Woman 1984 (2.25 billion) on HBO Max.

Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters debuted with 762 million minutes of viewing, marking the first original series from the NBCUniversal streamer to hit the top 10. (Yellowstone, whose library lives on Peacock, has done so seven times, as have the movies Nope and Halloween Ends.)

Emily in Paris returned to the top 10 with 1.39 billion minutes of watch time with the premiere of its third season on Netflix. The Recruit had a big jump in its second week, growing by 83 percent to just under 1.7 billion minutets.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Dec. 19-25 are below.

Overall

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix), 2.23 billion minutes viewed

2. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 1.9 billion

3. Wednesday (Netflix), 1.8 billion

4. The Recruit (Netflix), 1.7 billion

5. Emily in Paris (Netflix), 1.39 billion

6. Cocomelon (Netflix), 991 million

7. Home Alone (Disney+), 926 million

8. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (HBO Max), 864 million

9. Elf (HBO Max), 836 million

10. NCIS (Netflix), 804 million

Original Series

1. Jack Ryan, 1.9 billion minutes

2. Wednesday, 1.8 billion

3. The Recruit, 1.7 billion

4. Emily in Paris, 1.39 billion

5. The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock), 762 million

6. Harry & Meghan (Netflix), 699 million

7. I Am a Killer (Netflix), 597 million

8. Sonic Prime (Netflix), 490 million

9. Alice in Borderland (Netflix), 488 million

10. The Santa Clauses (Disney+), 487 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon, 991 million minutes

2. NCIS, 804 million

3. Bluey (Disney+), 624 million

4. Friends (HBO Max), 593 million

5. Yellowstone (Peacock), 565 million

6. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 548 million

7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 547 million

8. Criminal Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 530 million

9. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 514 million

10. The White Lotus (HBO Max), 448 million