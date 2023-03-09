‘You’ Stalks No. 1 Spot on Streaming Charts

The season four premiere of You brought the Netflix thriller back to the top of the streaming charts — but not at quite as high a level as its previous run.

The first half of the show’s fourth season helped You log 1.73 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of Feb. 6-12. It was far and away the most streamed original show for Super Bowl week — no other original on the services Nielsen publicly reports made it above 500 million minutes — but fell a little short of its last premiere.

Season three of You debuted to 1.94 billion minutes of viewing in October 2021. With several more hours of potential viewing (Nielsen’s watch time rankings encompass a show’s entire streaming library), however, You’s viewing slipped about 11 percent.

Two other titles made it over the billion-minute mark for Feb. 6-12: New Amsterdam, which racked up 1.47 billion minutes on Netflix and Peacock, and The Last of Us (1.11 billion) on HBO Max (the latter doesn’t include any linear viewing on HBO cable channels). The previous week’s overall No. 1, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fell by 58 percent to 944 million minutes — still good for fourth overall and first among movies.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Feb. 6-12 are below.

Overall

1. You (Netflix), 1.73 billion minutes viewed

2. New Amsterdam (Netflix/Peacock), 1.47 billion

3. The Last of Us (HBO Max), 1.11 billion

4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney+), 944 million

5. Your Place or Mine (Netflix), 898 million

6. NCIS (Netflix), 783 million

7. Cocomelon (Netflix), 766 million

8. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 750 million

9. The Walking Dead (Netflix), 708 million

10. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Netflix), 687 million

Original Series

1. You, 1.73 billion minutes

2. Ginny & Georgia (Netflix), 483 million

3. Poker Face (Peacock), 372 million

4. Physical: 100 (Netflix), 363 million

5. Wednesday (Netflix), 357 million

6. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 303 million

7. Lockwood & Co. (Netflix), 273 million

8. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix), 265 million

9. The Great British Baking Show: Professionals (Netflix), 236 million

10. My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Netflix), 206 million

Acquired Series

1. New Amsterdam, 1.47 billion minutes

2. The Last of Us, 1.11 billion

3. NCIS, 783 million

4. Cocomelon, 766 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy, 750 million

6. The Walking Dead, 708 million

7. Criminal Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 683 million

8. Bluey (Disney+), 637 million

9. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 534 million

10. Friends (HBO Max), 510 million