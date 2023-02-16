‘That ’90s Show’ Rocks Big Debut in Streaming Rankings

The premiere of That ’90s Show racked up strong viewing numbers in the United States, ranking second among all streaming titles. Ginny & Georgia remained No. 1, and The Last of Us moved into the top 10.

That ’90s Show, which premiered Jan. 19 on Netflix, had 1.59 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of Jan. 16-22, according to Nielsen. That works out to 26.5 million hours — or almost 65 percent of the 41.08 million viewing hours worldwide that Netflix’s internal rankings measured for that week.

The 1.59 billion minutes for That ’90s Show — a sequel to That ’70s Show — came in a little behind the 1.8 billion minutes for Ginny & Georgia, which threepeated as the top overall title in the Nielsen rankings. The mother-daughter drama has 7.05 billion minutes of viewing over the first three weeks of 2023.

The Last of Us, meanwhile, grew to 837 million minutes with a full week of viewing on HBO Max, up almost fourfould from 223 million minutes in the few hours after its Jan. 15 premiere (Nielsen charts viewing from Monday to Sunday in its rankings). That’s a bigger jump than House of the Dragon made (327 million to 741 million minutes) the week after it premiered in August. (Streaming figures don’t include any viewing on the HBO cable channel.)

The Walking Dead (1.1 billion minutes) was the only other show to get over the billion-minute mark for the week, finishing first among acquired shows for Netflix. Disney+’s National Treasure: Edge of History (294 million) broke into the top 10 originals the week its seventh episode debuted.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Jan. 16-22 are below.

Overall

1. Ginny & Georgia (Netflix), 1.8 billion minutes viewed

2. That ’90s Show (Netflix), 1.59 billion

3. The Walking Dead (Netflix), 1.1 billion

4. Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), 975 million

5. Cocomelon (Netflix), 885 million

6. The Last of Us (HBO Max), 837 million

7. Wednesday (Netflix), 711 million

8. Bluey (Disney+), 695 million

8 (tie). NCIS (Netflix), 695 million

10. Criminal Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 659 million

10 (tie). Friends (HBO Max), 659 million

Original Series

1. Ginny & Georgia, 1.8 billion minutes

2. That ’90s Show, 1.59 billion

3. Vikings: Valhalla, 975 million

4. Wednesday, 711 million

5. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 465 million

6. The Circle (Netflix), 366 million

7. Women at War (Netflix), 330 million

8. Kaleidoscope (Netflix), 321 million

9. Hunters (Prime Video), 294 million

9 (tie). National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+), 294 million

Acquired Series

1. The Walking Dead, 1.1 billion minutes

2. Cocomelon, 885 million

3. The Last of Us, 837 million

4. Bluey, 695 million

4 (tie). NCIS, 695 million

6. Criminal Minds, 659 million

6 (tie). Friends (HBO Max, 659 million)

8. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 621 million

9. New Amsterdam (Netflix/Peacock), 615 million

10. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 598 million

