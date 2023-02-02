‘Ginny & Georgia’ Soars to No. 1 on Streaming Chart

Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia debuted at the top of the streaming rankings for the first week of 2023, and the streamer’s Kaleidoscope also had a strong showing.

Ginny & Georgia, whose second season debuted on Jan. 5, amassed 2.52 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of Jan. 2-8. That’s more than double the total for its best week in 2021, when its first season ran; it only topped 1 billion minutes once. It had twice as many episodes to draw on this time out, since Nielsen counts viewing of all episodes of a show in its rankings, but the large majority of that time was likely spent on the new season.

Kaleidoscope, a thriller designed to be viewed in any order before its last episode, had 1.64 billion minutes of viewing in its first full week (it premiered Jan. 1). Wednesday was the only other title to pass the billion-minute mark for the week, just crossing that threshold with 1.03 billion minutes.

The previous week’s overall leader, Glass Onion, stayed on top of the movie charts but fell by 68 percent to 935 million minutes. Jack Ryan, the top series from the last week of 2022, dropped by 45 percent to 918 million. Stranger Things also re-entered the top 10 originals with 284 million minutes of watch time.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Jan. 2-8 are below.

Overall

1. Ginny & Georgia (Netflix), 2.52 billion minutes viewed

2. Kaleidoscope (Netflix), 1.64 billion

3. Wednesday (Netflix), 1.03 billion

4. Cocomelon (Netflix), 960 million

5. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix), 935 million

6. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 918 million

7. The Walking Dead (Netflix), 905 million

8. Yellowstone (Peacock), 750 million

9. The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix), 729 million

10. Emily in Paris (Netflix), 727 million

Original Series

1. Ginny & Georgia, 2.52 billion minutes

2. Kaleidoscope, 1.64 billion

3. Wednesday, 1.03 billion

4. Jack Ryan, 918 million

5. Emily in Paris, 727 million

6. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (Netflix), 643 million

7. The Recruit (Netflix), 536 million

8. The Circle (Netflix), 500 million

9. The Crown (Netflix), 308 million

10. Stranger Things (Netflix), 284 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon, 960 million minutes

2. The Walking Dead, 905 million

3. Yellowstone, 750 million

4. NCIS (Netflix), 722 million

5. Bluey (Disney+), 705 million

5 (tie). Friends (HBO Max), 705 million

7. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 659 million

8. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 643 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 559 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 535 million