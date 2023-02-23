‘Poker Face’ Makes Solid Debut on Streaming Charts

Peacock’s throwback murder-mystery show Poker Face had a good premiere week, slotting in third place among original streaming series in Nielsen’s rankings. Ginny & Georgia spent its fourth straight week as the top series but lost its No. 1 overall title to Netflix’s movie You People.

Poker Face, whose first four episodes debuted Jan. 26, had 547 million minutes of viewing time for the week of Jan. 23-29. That ranks as the third best weekly showing ever for a Peacock original series on the Nielsen streaming charts; The Best Man: The Final Chapters had two weeks over 700 million minutes in December.

Ginny & Georgia drew 1.3 billion minutes of watch time for the week, marking its fourth consecutive frame as the most streamed series. The Netflix mother-daughter drama has rolled up 8.35 billion minutes of viewing since its second season premiered in early January. That ’90s Show (963 million minutes) came in second among originals for the second straight week.

The Walking Dead had another strong showing for Netflix, reaching a billion minutes of watch time (1.04 billion, to be precise) for the third week in a row. The Last of Us edged up to 877 million minutes on HBO Max from 837 million the previous week (the show’s streaming figures don’t include any linear viewing on the HBO cable channel).

The overall No. 1 for Jan. 23-29 was Kenya Barris’ You People, which had 1.58 billion minutes of viewing — the equivalent of about 13.47 million full runs of the 117-minute film — after its Jan. 27 premiere. Prime Video’s Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez, also had a strong debut with 872 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Jan. 23-29 are below.

Overall

1. You People (Netflix), 1.58 billion minutes viewed

2. Ginny & Georgia (Netflix), 1.3 billion

3. The Walking Dead (Netflix), 1.04 billion

4. That ’90s Show (Netflix), 963 million

5. Cocomelon (Netflix), 929 million

6. The Last of Us (HBO Max), 877 million

7. Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video), 872 million

8. NCIS (Netflix), 760 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 641 million

10. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 640 million

Original Series

1. Ginny & Georgia (Netflix), 1.3 billion minutes

2. That ’90s Show (Netflix), 963 million

3. Poker Face (Peacock), 547 million

4. Wednesday (Netflix), 527 million

5. Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), 453 million

6. Lockwood & Co. (Netflix), 450 million

7. Women at War (Netflix), 379 million

8. Bake Squad (Netflix), 378 million

9. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 318 million

10. Physical: 100 (Netflix), 269 million

Acquired Series

1. The Walking Dead, 1.04 billion minutes

2. Cocomelon, 929 million

3. The Last of Us, 877 million

4. NCIS, 760 million

5. The Big Bang Theory, 641 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy, 640 million

7. Friends (HBO Max), 628 million

7 (tie). Bluey (Disney+), 628 million

9. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 625 million

10. Criminal Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 618 million

