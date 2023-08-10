‘Jack Ryan’ Rises on Streaming Chart With Series Finale

The final episodes of Jack Ryan lifted the show to its highest spot on the Nielsen streaming chart since the debut of its third season in late 2022.

Suits, meanwhile, continued its record-setting run atop the acquired series charts, breaking the single-week record for a library show on the chart for the third time in a row. Bluey also recorded its first billion-minute week with the release of more episodes on Disney+.

Jack Ryan drew 1.15 billion minutes of viewing on Amazon’s Prime Video for the week of July 10-16, which featured the release of its final two episodes. The series grew 19 percent from the previous week’s 966 million minutes and hit its highest weekly total since late December 2022, when the binge release of season three had 1.67 billion minutes of viewing.

Suits had just under 3.7 billion minutes of watch time on Netflix and Peacock, the best showing ever for an acquired series in Nielsen’s rankings — surpassing its own total of 3.67 billion from a week earlier. Since its Netflix premiere on June 23, the former USA Network show has racked up 12.83 billion minutes of viewing.

A new batch of Bluey episodes pushed the beloved kids’ show to 1.35 billion minutes of viewing, its highest ever for Disney+. Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer (1.28 billion) was off slightly from its premiere week of 1.41 billion minutes but remained strong, finishing first among original series and third overall.

Netflix’s docuseries Quarterback premiered with 853 million minutes of watch time, and the season two debut of The Summer I Turned Pretty helped the show draw 525 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for July 10-16 are below.

Overall

1. Suits (Netflix/Peacock), 3.7 billion minutes viewed

2. Bluey (Disney+), 1.35 billion

3. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), 1.28 billion

4. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 1.15 billion

5. Quarterback (Netflix), 853 million

6. The Out-Laws (Netflix), 840 million

7. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 828 million

8. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 802 million

9. The Witcher (Netflix), 669 million

10. Cocomelon (Netflix), 648 million

Original Series

1. The Lincoln Lawyer, 1.28 billion minutes

2. Jack Ryan, 1.15 billion

3. Quarterback, 853 million

4. The Witcher, 669 million

5. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video), 525 million

6. The Bear (Hulu), 524 million

7. Is It Cake, Too? (Netflix), 456 million

8. Black Mirror (Netflix), 370 million

9. Secret Invasion (Disney+), 347 million

10. Hack My Home (Netflix), 346 million

Acquired Series

1. Suits, 3.7 billion minutes

2. Bluey, 1.35 billion

3. NCIS, 828 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy, 802 million

5. Cocomelon, 648 million

6. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 612 million

7. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 510 million

8. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 497 million

9. Supernatural (Netflix), 460 million

10. Outlander (Netflix), 446 million

Movies

1. The Out-Laws, 840 million minutes

2. 65 (Netflix), 604 million

3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Netflix/Peacock), 565 million

4. Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix), 384 million

5. Titanic (Netflix), 294 million

6. Transformer: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount+), 241 million

7. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Netflix), 210 million

8. Moana (Disney+), 209 million

9. The Tutor (Netflix), 203 million

10. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+/Max), 165 million