‘Suits’ Continues Record Run in Streaming Ratings

The summer of Suits continues, with the legal drama racking up its fourth consecutive week of more than 3 billion minutes of watch time — and resetting the record for acquired series on Nielsen’s streaming charts yet again.

The former USA Network show, which streams on Netflix and Peacock, had 3.88 billion minutes of viewing for the week of July 17-23. That surpasses the previous week’s 3.67 billion minutes, which in turn eclipsed the previous two weeks’ totals for Suits — all of which were, at the time, the biggest single weeks ever for an acquired show since Nielsen began tracking streaming show viewing in 2020. The 3.88 billion minutes for July 17-23 is now the 13th biggest total for any week in the past three-plus years.

Two other shows topped the billion-minute mark for the week Bluey on Disney+ and Sweet Magnolias on Netflix finished in a virtual tie with 1.22 billion minutes of viewing apiece (carrying it out another decimal place, Bluey had the slimmest of leads: 1.219 billion minutes to 1.218 billion for Sweet Magnolias). Unsurprisingly, kids 2-11 drove more than half the watch time for Bluey, while Sweet Magnolias‘ audience was 81 percent women.

Jack Ryan (700 million minutes of viewing) held up well in the week following its series finale on Amazon’s Prime Video. Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty also stayed in the top 10 original series with 493 million minutes of viewing, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (324 million minutes) re-entered the charts in a week when Paramount+ dropped two new episodes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for July 17-23 are below.

Overall

1. Suits (Netflix), 3.88 billion minutes viewed

2. Bluey (Disney+), 1.22 billion

3. Sweet Magnolias (Netflix), 1.22 billion

4. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 741 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 735 million

6. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), 702 million

7. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 700 million

8. Quarterback (Netflix), 648 million

9. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Netflix), 628 million

10. Cocomelon (Netflix), 617 million

Original Series

1. Sweet Magnolias, 1.22 billion minutes

2. The Lincoln Lawyer, 702 million

3. Jack Ryan, 700 million

4. Quarterback, 648 million

5. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video), 493 million

6. The Witcher (Netflix), 480 million

7. Secret Invasion (Disney+), 411 million

8. The Bear (Hulu), 374 million

9. Too Hot to Handle (Netflix), 350 million

10. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+), 324 million

Acquired Series

1. Suits, 3.88 billion minutes

2. Bluey, 1.22 billion

3. NCIS, 741 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy, 735 million

5. Cocomelon, 671 million

6. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 573 million

7. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 488 million

8. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 458 million

9. Supernatural (Netflix), 457 million

10. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 438 million

Movies

1. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, 628 million minutes

2. They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix), 468 million

3. Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix), 360 million

4. The Out-Laws (Netflix), 311 million

5. Unknown: Cave of Bones (Netflix), 293 million

6. Ride Along (Netflix), 276 million

7. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Netflix), 221 million

8. Moana (Disney+), 211 million

9. 65 (Netflix), 178 million

10. Encanto (Disney+), 147 million