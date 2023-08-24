‘Futurama’ Hits Streaming Chart With Hulu Revival

The return of Futurama found a place on the streaming charts for the final week of July. Suits spent another week as the overall No. 1, though it declined (slightly) for the first time since it hit the charts in late June.

Futurama’s revival on Hulu (along with the rest of its catalog) delivered 506 million minutes of viewing time for the week of July 24-30, tying for third place among original series with Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer. Sweet Magnolias remained the top original for a second week with 1.42 billion minutes of viewing, up from 1.22 billion a week earlier.

Suits tallied 3.6 billion minutes of watch time for the week, its sixth straight as the top overall title. Since first hitting the charts in the week of June 19-25, the series has racked up 20.31 billion minutes of viewing time on (mostly) Netflix and Peacock. That’s the second largest total for a six-week stretch in the three-plus years Nielsen has been tracking streaming viewing, just ahead of Wednesday (20.26 billion minutes for its first six weeks) and behind Stranger Things (27.75 billion) from late May to early July 2022. (It’s worth noting that Suits has a significantly longer run time for its full series than either of the other two, and Nielsen counts viewing time across all episodes.)

The Witcher got a significant boost week-to-week with the release of its final season three episodes. The fantasy series had 868 million minutes of viewing time, an 80 percent improvement on 480 million minutes the previous week. Amazon’s Prime Video had three shows in the top 10 originals with Jack Ryan (505 million minutes), Good Omens (445 million) and The Summer I Turned Pretty (396 million). Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone was the No. 1 movie on streaming with 664 million minutes of watch time, a 42 percent boost over its opening week.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for July 24-30 are below.

Overall

1. Suits (Netflix/Peacock), 3.6 billion minutes viewed

2. Sweet Magnolias (Netflix), 1.42 billion

3. Bluey (Disney+), 1.07 billion

4. The Witcher (Netflix), 868 million

5 (tie). NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 707 million

5 (tie). Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 707 million

7. They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix), 664 million

8. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount+), 638 million

9. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 607 million

10. Cocomelon (Netflix), 606 million

Original Series

1. Sweet Magnolias, 1.42 billion minutes

2. The Witcher, 868 million

3 (tie). The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), 506 million

3 (tie). Futurama (Hulu), 506 million

5. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 505 million

6. Good Omens (Prime Video), 445 million

7. Secret Invasion (Disney+), 421 million

8. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video), 396 million

9. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+), 395 million

10. Quarterback (Netflix), 393 million

Acquired Series

1. Suits, 3.6 billion minutes

2. Bluey, 1.07 billion

3 (tie). NCIS, 707 million

3 (tie). Grey’s Anatomy, 707 million

5. SWAT, 607 million

6. Cocomelon, 606 million

7. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 485 million

8. SpongeBob SquarePants (Paramount+/Prime Video), 444 million

9. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 423 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 417 million

Movies

1. They Cloned Tyrone, 664 million minutes

2. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, 638 million

3. Hidden Strike (Netflix), 446 million

4. Happiness for Beginners (Netflix), 434 million

5. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Netflix), 410 million

6. Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie (Netflix), 350 million

7. Moana (Disney+), 245 million

8. Knock at the Cabin (Prime Video), 221 million

9. Encanto (Disney+), 186 million

10. The Out-Laws (Netflix), 169 million