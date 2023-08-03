‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Starts Season 2 With Big Improvement on Streaming Chart

Season two of The Lincoln Lawyer got off to a strong start for Netflix in the streaming rankings — but another legal drama, Suits, remained a runaway No. 1.

The Lincoln Lawyer recorded 1.41 billion minutes of viewing for the week of July 3-9; the first half of its second season premiered July 6. The viewing time is an improvement of 59 percent over its series premiere week in May 2022 — when the show had 884 million minutes of viewing — and its second highest tally ever on the Nielsen streaming chart.

It was also the top original series for the week, moving ahead of fellow Netflix series The Witcher. The fantasy drama had 1.19 billion minutes of viewing, down a modest 9 percent from 1.31 billion minutes a week earlier.

Suits, meanwhile, spent its third straight week at No. 1 and broke its own record for single-week viewing of an acquired series on the Nielsen charts. The former USA series, which streams on Netflix and Peacock, had 3.67 billion minutes of viewing for July 3-9, and it could climb even higher: Nielsen says viewing has largely been concentrated in early seasons thus far, meaning watch time could keep climbing as people make their way through the full nine-season run.

Prime Video’s Jack Ryan also improved significantly week to week, growing 24 percent to 966 million minutes with the release of two more episodes in its final season. The Bear (791 million minutes) remained strong on Hulu, and both Ted Lasso (417 million minutes) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (351 million) re-entered the top 10 originals — the former more than a month after its third season concluded. Netflix’s action comedy The Out-Laws topped the movie chart with 711 million minutes of watch time.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for July 3-9 are below.

Overall

1. Suits (Netflix/Peacock), 3.67 billion minutes viewed

2. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), 1.41 billion

3. The Witcher (Netflix), 1.19 billion

4. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 966 million

5. Bluey (Disney+), 849 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 816 million

7. The Bear (Hulu), 791 million

8. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 773 million

9. Is It Cake, Too? (Netflix), 755 million

10. The Out-Laws (Netflix), 711 million

Original Series

1. The Lincoln Lawyer, 1.41 billion minutes

2. The Witcher, 1.19 billion

3. Jack Ryan, 966 million

4. The Bear, 791 million

5. Is It Cake, Too?, 755 million

6. Black Mirror (Netflix), 615 million

7. Secret Invasion (Disney+), 426 million

8. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 417 million

9. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+), 353 million

10. Manifest (Netflix), 349 million

Acquired Series

1. Suits, 3.67 billion minutes

2. Bluey, 849 million

3. Grey’s Anatomy, 816 million

4. SWAT, 773 million

5. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 674 million

6. Cocomelon (Netflix), 578 million

7. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 500 million

8. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 469 million

9. Supernatural (Netflix), 450 million

10. Yellowstone (Peacock), 424 million

Movies

1. The Out-Laws, 711 million minutes

2. Titanic (Netflix), 421 million

3. 65 (Netflix), 367 million

4. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+/Max), 365 million

5. White House Down (Netflix), 266 million

6. Nimona (Netflix), 262 million

7. Moana (Disney+), 260 million

8. Extraction 2 (Netflix), 257 million

9. Annihilation (Netflix), 243 million

10. Run Rabbit Run (Netflix), 222 million