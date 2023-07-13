‘Black Mirror’ Leaps to Top of Streaming Charts

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Netflix’s sci-fi anthology Black Mirror debuted at No. 1 on the streaming charts for the week of its sixth season premiere.
The series delivered 1.36 billion minutes of viewing time in the United States for the week of June 12-18, according to Nielsen’s rankings. Black Mirror displaced the previous week’s No. 1, Avatar: The Way of Water, which fell by 45 percent in viewing time but still cleared the billion-minute mark across Disney+ and Max, which share streaming rights.
James Cameron’s movie fell to third overall, with SWAT (1.21 billion minutes) continuing its strong showing across three streamers: Netflix, Paramount+ and Hulu. The show has topped 1 billion minutes of viewing for four consecutive weeks. Netflix’s movie Extraction 2, starring Chris Hemsworth, also edged over a billion minutes with 1.02 billion for its opening week.
Related Stories
Among original series, Netflix’s Manifest (969 million minutes) and Never Have I Ever (832 million) slotted in behind Black Mirror. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso continued to show staying power two-plus weeks after its third season finale, snagging 529 million minutes of viewing. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (338 million minutes) entered the top 10 with its second season premiere on Paramount+.
Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for June 12-18 are below.
Overall
1. Black Mirror (Netflix), 1.36 billion minutes viewed
2. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 1.21 billion
3. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+/Max), 1.06 billion
4. Extraction 2 (Netflix), 1.02 billion
5. Manifest (Netflix), 969 million
6. Never Have I Ever (Netflix), 832 million
7. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 701
8. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 678 million
9. Bluey (Disney+), 669 million
10. Cocomelon (Netflix), 541 million
Original Series
1. Black Mirror, 1.36 billion minutes
2. Manifest, 969 million
3. Never Have I Ever, 832 million
4. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 529 million
5. FUBAR (Netflix), 503 million
6. The Surrogacy (Netflix), 496 million
7. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+), 338 million
8. Tex Mex Motors (Netflix), 312 million
9. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix), 280 million
10. Arnold (Netflix), 278 million
Acquired Series
1. SWAT, 1.21 billion minutes
2. NCIS, 701 million
3. Heartland, 678 million
4. Bluey, 669 million
5. Cocomelon, 541 million
6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 514 million
7. Shameless (Netflix/Paramount+), 496 million
8. Yellowstone (Peacock), 495 million
9. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 490 million
10. Criminal Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 457 million
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Live Feed
‘Orange Is the New Black’ Supporting Cast Say They Were Never Fairly Compensated for Netflix Hit
-
Netflix
‘Survival of the Thickest’ Review: Netflix Comedy is a Breezy Pleasure Even if It Could Use More Bite
-
-
-
The Fien Print
‘Justified: City Primeval’ Review: Timothy Olyphant in an FX Sequel Series That Stands on Its Own Two Feet
-
Thomas Middleditch
Rainn Wilson, Marlon Wayans, Thomas Middleditch Join Just for Laughs Festival Lineup