‘Black Mirror’ Leaps to Top of Streaming Charts

Netflix’s sci-fi anthology Black Mirror debuted at No. 1 on the streaming charts for the week of its sixth season premiere.

The series delivered 1.36 billion minutes of viewing time in the United States for the week of June 12-18, according to Nielsen’s rankings. Black Mirror displaced the previous week’s No. 1, Avatar: The Way of Water, which fell by 45 percent in viewing time but still cleared the billion-minute mark across Disney+ and Max, which share streaming rights.

James Cameron’s movie fell to third overall, with SWAT (1.21 billion minutes) continuing its strong showing across three streamers: Netflix, Paramount+ and Hulu. The show has topped 1 billion minutes of viewing for four consecutive weeks. Netflix’s movie Extraction 2, starring Chris Hemsworth, also edged over a billion minutes with 1.02 billion for its opening week.

Among original series, Netflix’s Manifest (969 million minutes) and Never Have I Ever (832 million) slotted in behind Black Mirror. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso continued to show staying power two-plus weeks after its third season finale, snagging 529 million minutes of viewing. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (338 million minutes) entered the top 10 with its second season premiere on Paramount+.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for June 12-18 are below.

Overall

1. Black Mirror (Netflix), 1.36 billion minutes viewed

2. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 1.21 billion

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+/Max), 1.06 billion

4. Extraction 2 (Netflix), 1.02 billion

5. Manifest (Netflix), 969 million

6. Never Have I Ever (Netflix), 832 million

7. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 701

8. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 678 million

9. Bluey (Disney+), 669 million

10. Cocomelon (Netflix), 541 million

Original Series

1. Black Mirror, 1.36 billion minutes

2. Manifest, 969 million

3. Never Have I Ever, 832 million

4. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 529 million

5. FUBAR (Netflix), 503 million

6. The Surrogacy (Netflix), 496 million

7. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+), 338 million

8. Tex Mex Motors (Netflix), 312 million

9. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix), 280 million

10. Arnold (Netflix), 278 million

Acquired Series

1. SWAT, 1.21 billion minutes

2. NCIS, 701 million

3. Heartland, 678 million

4. Bluey, 669 million

5. Cocomelon, 541 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 514 million

7. Shameless (Netflix/Paramount+), 496 million

8. Yellowstone (Peacock), 495 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 490 million

10. Criminal Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 457 million