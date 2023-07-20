‘The Bear’ Feasts in Streaming Rankings

Season two of The Bear served up a strong showing on the streaming charts for its premiere week.

The FX-produced Hulu series drew 853 million minutes of viewing time for the week of June 19-25, according to Nielsen — more than twice its best showing for season one last year. The Bear made Nielsen’s top 10 original series one time in 2022 with 349 million minutes.

The 853 million minutes for The Bear placed it second among original series, behind Netflix’s Black Mirror (1.55 billion minutes), and fifth among all titles. Former USA series Suits (2.32 billion minutes) was the overall leader for the week, which saw its 136-episode library debut on Netflix (it also streams on Peacock). SWAT (1.04 billion minutes across Netflix, Hulu and Paramount+) and Netflix’s movie Extraction 2 (1.03 billion minutes) also had more than a billion minutes of watch time.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion also cracked the top 10 for its premiere week, racking up 461 million minutes of viewing for its first episode on Disney+ — equivalent to about 8.54 million full runs of the 54-minute episode. Black Mirror improved by about 14 percent from the prior week, and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (459 million minutes) held on to a top 10 spot three weeks after its season finale.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for June 19-25 are below.

Overall

1. Suits (Netflix/Peacock), 2.32 billion minutes viewed

2. Black Mirror (Netflix), 1.55 billion

3. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 1.04 billion

4. Extraction 2 (Netflix), 1.03 billion

5. The Bear (Hulu), 853 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 772 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 770 million

8. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 710 million

9. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+/Max), 671 million

10. Manifest (Netflix), 658 million

Original Series

1. Black Mirror, 1.55 billion minutes

2. The Bear, 853 million

3. Manifest, 658 million

4. The Surrogacy (Netflix), 583 million

5. Secret Invasion (Disney+), 461 million

6. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 459 million

7. Never Have I Ever (Netflix), 447 million

8. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+), 393 million

9. FUBAR (Netflix), 317 million

10. Catching Killers (Netflix), 304 million

Acquired Series

1. Suits, 2.32 billion minutes

2. SWAT, 1.04 billion

3. Grey’s Anatomy, 772 million

4. Bluey, 770 million

5. NCIS, 710 million

6. Cocomelon (Netflix), 654 million

7. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 581 million

8. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 552 million

9. All American (Netflix), 524 million

10. Criminal Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 503 million