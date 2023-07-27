‘Suits’ Sets Record for Library Shows on Streaming Charts

Nearly four years after its last new episode aired, Suits is having a moment in the streaming world.

The former USA Network series set a viewing time record for an acquired series in the week of June 26-July 2. Suits had 3.14 billion minutes of watch time, according to Nielsen, easily surpassing the previous mark of 2.49 billion minutes for Manifest (before it became a Netflix original) in June 2021. The show became available on Netflix June 23; it also streams on Peacock.

The huge tally for Suits dwarfed the two other shows that topped the billion-minute mark for the week: The debut of The Witcher’s third season on Netflix pushed that show to 1.31 billion minutes of viewing, and The Bear grew by 18 percent week to week to 1.01 billion minutes. The latter is the second Hulu series (and the first produced by FX) to break the billion-minute threshold for a single week, after The Handmaid’s Tale.

The final season of Jack Ryan, which premiered June 30, pushed the Prime Video series into the top 10 with 778 million minutes of watch time. Disney+’s Secret Invasion was steady in its second week with 464 million minutes, vs. 461 million for the prior week. Netflix’s Glamorous (414 million) also entered the top 10 originals a week after its premiere. Extraction 2 (443 million minutes) was the top feature film, but it fell off by 57 percent in its third week.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for June 26-July 2 are below.

Overall

1. Suits (Netflix/Peacock), 3.14 billion minutes viewed

2. The Witcher (Netflix), 1.31 billion

3. The Bear (Hulu), 1.01 billion

4. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 891 million

5. Black Mirror (Netflix), 853 million

6. Bluey (Disney+), 803 million

7. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 778 million

8. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 734 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 602 million

10. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 579 million

Original Series

1. The Witcher, 1.31 billion minutes

2. The Bear, 1.01 billion

3. Black Mirror, 853 million

4. Jack Ryan, 778 million

5. Manifest (Netflix), 495 million

6. Secret Invasion (Disney+), 464 million

7. Glamorous (Netflix), 414 million

8. Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix), 404 million

9. Catching Killers (Netflix), 394 million

10. Is It Cake, Too? (Netflix), 381 million

Acquired Series

1. Suits, 3.14 billion minutes

2. SWAT, 891 million

3. Bluey, 803 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy, 734 million

5. The Big Bang Theory, 602 million

6. NCIS, 579 million

7. Cocomelon (Netflix), 562 million

8. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 448 million

9. Bunk’d (Netflix), 436 million

10. SpongeBob SquarePants (Paramount+/Prime Video), 420 million

Movies

1. Extraction 2 (Netflix), 443 million minutes

2. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+/Max), 364 million

3. Run Rabbit Run (Netflix), 333 million

4. Moana (Disney+), 253 million

5. The Perfect Find (Netflix), 239 million

6. Encanto (Disney+), 191 million

7. M3GAN (Peacock), 184 million

8. Take Care of Maya (Netflix), 182 million

9. The Boss Baby (Netflix), 181 million

10. The Mule (Netflix), 153 million