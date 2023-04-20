‘The Night Agent’ Lands Big Debut in Streaming Rankings

Nielsen figures for The Night Agent confirm what Netflix’s internal data already said: The thriller had a very good opening week. Daisy Jones & the Six also made its chart debut for the week of its finale on Prime Video.

The Night Agent racked up 2.6 billion minutes of viewing time in the United States for the week of March 20-26 (it premiered on March 23). That’s equal to 43.4 million hours, or just over a quarter of the 168.71 hours of worldwide viewing Netflix reported for that week. It had more than double the viewing time of any other title Nielsen measures for the week; Shadow and Bone finished second overall with 1.03 billion minutes.

Daisy Jones & the Six snuck into the top 10 original series with 334 million minutes of viewing for the week it concluded its 10-episode run. Having the full run available (two or three episodes were released weekly starting March 3) likely helped push the show into the rankings.

After crossing the billion-minute mark the previous week, The Mandalorian dropped to 795 million minutes — good for third among original series — on Disney+. Netflix’s You, which finished first a week earlier, fell by more than 50 percent to 579 million minutes, while Ted Lasso (568 million minutes) edged up by about 5 percent for Apple TV+.

South Park had its best week to date on HBO Max, drawing 831 million minutes of viewing and leading all acquired series (the show is the subject of a legal fight between Max parent Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, whose Comedy Central is home to its first run).

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for March 20-26 are below.

Overall

1. The Night Agent (Netflix), 2.6 billion minutes viewed

2. Shadow and Bone (Netflix), 1.03 billion

3. South Park (HBO Max), 831 million

4. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 797 million

5. The Mandalorian (Disney+), 795 million

6. Cocomelon (Netflix), 775 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 744 million

8. Waco: American Apocalypse (Netflix), 738 million

9. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 691 million

10. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 610 million

Original Series

1. The Night Agent, 2.6 billion minutes

2. Shadow and Bone, 1.03 billion

3. The Mandalorian, 795 million

4. Waco: American Apocalypse, 738 million

5. Love Is Blind, 691 million

6. You (Netflix), 579 million

7. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 568 million

8. Outer Banks (Netflix), 556 million

9. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix), 383 million

10. Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video), 334 million

Acquired Series

1. South Park, 831 million minutes

2. NCIS, 797 million

3. Cocomelon, 775 million

4. Bluey, 744 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy, 610 million

6. Supernatural (Netflix), 583 million

7. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 481 million

8. The Walking Dead (Netflix), 476 million

9. Shameless (Netflix), 467 million

10. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 408 million