‘Succession’ Joins Streaming Rankings, ‘Night Agent’ Dominates

HBO’s Succession made its first appearance in Nielsen’s streaming rankings on the heels of its final season premiere.

The Emmy-winning show had 480 million minutes of watch time on HBO Max for the week of March 27-April 2 (it premiered on March 26). The premiere set what was then a first-night ratings record for Succession (since surpassed by other episodes this season), and a sizable portion of the viewing on HBO Max in the following was likely for that episode. Nielsen counts all available episodes of a show in calculating its streaming totals.

Netflix’s The Night Agent spent its second straight week as the No. 1 overall title in the rankings. The espionage thriller grew by about 18 percent over its premiere week to 3.06 billion minutes of viewing, lapping the field. Two other Netflix titles, Love Is Blind (1.24 billion minutes) and the movie Murder Mystery 2 (1.12 billion), also crossed the billion-minute mark. The premiere of Murder Mystery 2, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, also brought its 2019 predecessor back into the movie rankings, where it drew 423 million minutes of viewing.

The Mandalorian improved by about 10 percent week to week for Disney+, rising to 878 million minutes of viewing. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (570 million minutes) edged up from 568 million the previous week.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for March 27-April 2 are below.

Overall

1. The Night Agent (Netflix), 3.06 billion minutes viewed

2. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 1.24 billion

3. Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix), 1.12 billion

4. The Mandalorian (Disney+), 878 million

5. Cocomelon (Netflix), 810 million

6. Bluey (Disney+), 767 million

7. South Park (HBO Max), 757 million

8. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 746 million

9. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 578 million

10. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 570 million

Original Series

1. The Night Agent, 3.06 billion minutes

2. Love Is Blind, 1.24 billion

3. The Mandalorian, 878 million

4. Ted Lasso, 570 million

5. Emergency: NYC (Netflix), 545 million

6. Shadow and Bone (Netflix), 519 million

7. Unstable (Netflix), 388 million

8. You (Netflix), 377 million

9. Outer Banks (Netflix), 358 million

10. Waco: American Apocalypse (Netflix), 337 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon, 810 million minutes

2. Bluey, 767 million

3. South Park, 757 million

4. NCIS, 746 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy, 578 million

6. Supernatural (Netflix), 535 million

7. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 501 million

8. Succession (HBO Max), 480 million

9. Friends (HBO Max), 403 million

10. The Walking Dead (Netflix), 384 million