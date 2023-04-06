‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ Scores in U.S. Streaming Rankings

Chris Rock’s live stand-up special on Netflix didn’t break through in the streamer’s global rankings, but it definitely caught on with U.S. viewers.

In the nine days after its March 4 release, the Chris Rock: Selective Outrage racked up almost 1.22 billion minutes of viewing, including 798 million for the week of March 6-12. The 1.22 billion minutes equates to about 20.3 million full runs of the hour-long special.

For just the March 6-12 frame, Nielsen’s tally of 798 million minutes for Selective Outrage works out to 13.3 million hours — about three fourths of the 17.79 million hours worldwide the special recorded in Netflix’s internal measurements. (Nielsen and Netflix use different methodologies to compute their watch-time stats, but it’s safe to say the bulk of the special’s viewing came from the United States.) Nielsen also says that Selective Outrage is the most watched stand-up special (over a single week) since it began tracking streaming content in 2017.

Netflix’s You returned to the top of the overall rankings with the release of season four’s second half on March 9. The thriller drew 1.35 billion minutes of viewing for the week, edging Outer Banks (1.23 billion). Two other titles also crossed the billion-minute mark: Netflix’s docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (1.17 billion) and The Last of Us on HBO Max (1.06 billion, not including any linear viewing on HBO’s cable channels), whose season finale debuted March 12.

With 889 million minutes of viewing, The Mandalorian edged up from 823 million minutes a week after its third season premiere. Hulu’s History of the World, Part II debuted on the chart with 409 million minutes after rolling out over four consecutive days from March 6-9.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for March 6-12 are below.

Overall

1. You (Netflix), 1.35 billion minutes viewed

2. Outer Banks (Netflix), 1.23 billion

3. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix), 1.17 billion

4. The Last of Us (HBO Max), 1.06 billion

5. Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix), 898 million

6. The Mandalorian (Disney+), 889 million

7. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 888 million

8. South Park (HBO Max), 806 million

9. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix), 798 million

10. Cocomelon (Netflix), 727 million

Original Series

1. You, 1.35 billion minutes

2. Outer Banks, 1.23 billion

3. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, 1.17 billion

4. The Mandalorian, 898 million

5. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, 798 million

6. Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix), 569 million

7. Sex/Life (Netflix), 554 million

8. Next in Fashion (Netflix), 500 million

9. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix), 414 million

10. History of the World, Part II (Hulu), 409 million

Acquired Series

1. The Last of Us, 1.06 billion minutes

2. NCIS, 888 million

3. South Park, 806 million

4. Cocomelon, 727 million

5. Bluey (Disney+), 705 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 578 million

7. The Blacklist (Netflix), 529 million

8. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 515 million

9. Friends (HBO Max), 511 million

10. New Amsterdam (Netflix/Peacock), 504 million