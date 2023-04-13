‘Star Trek: Picard’ Makes Streaming Chart Debut, ‘Ted Lasso’ Returns

The Nielsen streaming charts had a first for the week of March 6-12: Seven different platforms made an appearance in the various top 10 lists.

Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard made its first ever appearance in the rankings, finishing ninth among original series with 310 million minutes of viewing as it reached the midpoint of its third season. Picard is the second Paramount+ original series to make the rankings, following 1923 two weeks earlier. (NCIS, which streams on both Paramount+ and Netflix, led the acquired series chart.)

Ted Lasso also put Apple TV+ back in the rankings with the premiere of its third season, racking up 539 million minutes of watch time. Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max had multiple titles in the top 10s. Peacock had two entries in the top 10 movies (including a shared one with Netflix for Turbo), and Hulu’s movie Boston Strangler also made the film chart.

Netflix’s You held onto the overall No. 1 spot with 1.2 billion minutes of viewing, narrowly beating Shadow and Bone (1.14 billion), whose second season premiered March 16. The Mandalorian jumped by 25 percent from the previous week to 1.12 billion minutes, showing two straight weeks of growth after its third season premiere.

The Last of Us also stayed in the acquired series top 10 a week after its season finale aired, drawing 817 million minutes of viewing on HBO Max (not including any time spent on the HBO cable channel).

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for March 6-12 are below.

Overall

1. You (Netflix), 1.2 billion minutes viewed

2. Shadow and Bone (Netflix), 1.14 billion

3. The Mandalorian (Disney+), 1.12 billion

4. Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix), 859 million

5. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 827 million

6. The Last of Us (HBO Max), 817 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 749 million

8. South Park (HBO Max), 741 million

9. Outer Banks (Netflix), 722 million

10. Cocomelon (Netflix), 704 million

Original Series

1. You, 1.2 billion minutes

2. Shadow and Bone, 1.14 billion

3. The Mandalorian, 1.12 billion

4. Outer Banks, 722 million

5. Outlast (Netflix), 692 million

6. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 539 million

7. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix), 523 million

8. The Glory (Netflix), 410 million

9. Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+), 310 million

10. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix), 292 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS, 827 million minutes

2. The Last of Us, 817 million

3. Bluey, 749 million

4. South Park, 741 million

5. Cocomelon, 704 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 652 million

7. Supernatural (Netflix), 649 million

8. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 507 million

9. Friends (HBO Max), 486 million

10. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 455 million