‘SWAT’ Hits Streaming Charts After Cancellation/Renewal Drama

SWAT made its first appearance on Nielsen’s streaming charts a week after CBS briefly canceled the series.

The crime drama cracked the overall top 10, and came in fourth among acquired series, for the week of May 15-21 with 635 million minutes of watch time. On May 5, CBS said it was canceling SWAT — then reversed course three days later and picked up a shortened final season of the show. The series’ first five seasons arrived on Netflix on May 17; it also streams on Paramount+ and Hulu.

Jennifer Lopez’s movie The Mother rose to No. 1 overall, swapping places with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which led the previous week. Both declined some week to week, but The Mother’s 19 percent dip (to 1.16 billion minutes of viewing) was much smaller than the 44 percent drop (to 1.06 billio minutes) for Queen Charlotte.

After two weeks of small declines, Ted Lasso rose to 769 million minutes (a 15 percent bump) with the release of its 10th episode of season three. That was good for second place among original series, the highest position to date for the Apple TV+ Emmy winner. Netflix’s XO, Kitty (which was just renewed) premiered with 364 million minutes of viewing, and Selling Sunset (332 million minutes) made its return to the chart with the release of its sixth season.

A few recent theatrical releases also made the film chart for their streaming premieres, led by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (766 million minutes). Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves logged 493 million minutes on Paramount+, and Air drew 404 million minutes on Prime Video after premiering to 520 million minutes a week earlier.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for May 15-21 are below.

Overall

1. The Mother (Netflix), 1.16 billion minutes viewed

2. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix), 1.06 billion

3. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 858 million

4. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 769 million

5. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney+), 766 million

6. Bluey (Disney+), 708 million

7. Cocomelon (Netflix), 676 million

8. SWAT (Netflix/Hulu/Paramount+), 635 million

9. A Man Called Otto (Netflix), 622 million

10. Queer Eye (Netflix), 558 million

Original Series

1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, 1.06 billion minutes

2. Ted Lasso, 769 million

3. Queer Eye, 558 million

4. Firefly Lane (Netflix), 473 million

5. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 443 million

6. Missing: Dead or Alive? (Netflix), 415 million

6 (tie). Bridgerton (Netflix), 415 million

8. Sweet Tooth (Netflix), 377 million

9. XO, Kitty (Netflix), 364 million

10. Selling Sunset (Netflix), 332 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS, 858 million minutes

2. Bluey, 708 million

3. Cocomelon, 676 million

4. SWAT, 635 million

5. Succession (HBO Max), 550 million

6. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 502 million

7. Rick and Morty (HBO Max/Hulu), 476 million

8. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 446 million

9. Shameless (Netflix/Paramount+), 429 million

9 (tie). Supernatural (Netflix), 429 million