Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘FUBAR’ Opens at No. 1 on Streaming Chart

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first TV series got off to a strong start in the United States.

FUBAR, the action comedy featuring the Terminator star, led Nielsen’s streaming charts for its premiere week of May 22-28 (the show debuted on May 25). Succession was steady in the week leading up to its series finale, and Prime Video’s big-budget Citadel joined the rankings for the week its season finale dropped.

FUBAR amassed 1.53 billion minutes of viewing for the week, which equates about 25.57 million hours — about 29 percent of the worldwide total Netflix reported for the show during that week (Nielsen and Netflix use different methods to calculate viewing time). Netflix has renewed the show for a second season. SWAT, which joined the rankings the previous week, more than doubled its viewing time to 1.35 billion minutes across Netflix, Hulu and Paramount+. It was the only other title to crack a billion minutes of viewing.

Succession had 541 million minutes of viewing on Max for the week (not including linear viewing on HBO’s cable channels), down a tick from 550 million the prior week. The series finale aired on HBO on May 28, but as Nielsen closes its weekly books on Sunday nights, the final episode only had a few hours to accumulate time toward its weekly total (HBO reported record first-night viewership for the finale, with most of it coming via Max).

Citadel snuck into the top 10 original series for the first time with 273 million minutes of viewing. The espionage drama had 306 million minutes of watch time for its debut week in late April but fell outside the top 10 for that frame. Another Prime Video series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (483 million minutes, up from 443 million), ranked fourth among originals with its series finale debuting on May 26.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for May 22-28 are below.

Overall

1. FUBAR (Netflix), 1.53 billion minutes viewed

2. SWAT (Netflix/Hulu/Paramount+), 1.35 billion

3. All American (Netflix), 893 million

4. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 871 million

5. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 769 million

6. Cocomelon (Netflix), 690 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 659 million

8. Missing (2023) (Netflix), 626 million

9. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix), 571 million

10. Succession (Max), 541 million

Original Series

1. FUBAR, 1.53 billion minutes

2. Ted Lasso, 769 million

3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, 571 million

4. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 483 million

5. Selling Sunset (Netflix), 464 million

6. XO, Kitty (Netflix), 429 million

7. Firefly Lane (Netflix), 337 million

8. Queer Eye (Netflix), 299 million

9. Barbecue Showdown (Netflix), 277 million

10. Citadel (Prime Video), 273 million

Acquired Series

1. SWAT, 1.35 billion minutes

2. All American, 893 million

3. NCIS, 871 million

4. Cocomelon, 690 million

5. Bluey, 659 million

6. Succession, 541 million

7. La Reina del Sur (Netflix), 512 million

8. Yellowstone (Peacock), 502 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 442 million

10. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 420 million

