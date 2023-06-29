‘Ted Lasso’ Finale Hits Series High in Streaming Rankings

The season three (and potential series) finale of Ted Lasso delivered record streaming numbers for Apple TV+.

Viewers watched 1.24 billion minutes’ worth of the Emmy-winning comedy for the week of May 29-June 4 — the first time any show on Apple’s streaming service has topped a billion minutes. The season three finale, released May 31, accounted for 529 million of those minutes (about 42.5 percent of the total), which Nielsen says is the highest weekly total for a single episode of Ted Lasso.

Since it premiered in August 2020, Ted Lasso has drawn more than 25 billion minutes of viewing in the United States, per Nielsen. Through June 4, the season two finale was the biggest single episode at 960 million minutes — a total that the season three closer seems likely to pass, given that it got more than halfway there in a single week.

Ted Lasso finished third among all titles for the week. The top two from the previous week — Netflix’s FUBAR (1.73 billion minutes) and SWAT (1.41 billion), which has episodes on Netflix, Hulu and Paramount+ — remain unchanged, though both improved a bit week to week.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Succession grew by about 12 percent (to 607 million minutes from 541 million) on Max in the week after its season finale. Prime Video’s docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets debuted with 380 million minutes of viewing, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (449 million) held fairly steady a week after its series finale. Netflix’s Manifest (749 million minutes) re-entered the rankings with the release of its finale episodes on June 2.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on mobile devices or computers. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for May 29-June 4 are below.

Overall

1. FUBAR (Netflix), 1.73 billion minutes viewed

2. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 1.41 billion

3. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 1.24 billion

4. All American (Netflix), 922 million

5. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 755 million

6. Manifest (Netflix), 749 million

7. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 747 million

8. Bluey (Disney+), 716 million

9. Succession (Max), 607 million

10. Cocomelon (Netflix), 604 million

Original Series

1. FUBAR, 1.73 billion minutes

2. Ted Lasso, 1.24 billion

3. Manifest, 749 million

4. Barbecue Showdown (Netflix), 593 million

5. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 449 million

6. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix), 392 million

7. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Prime Video), 380 million

8. Selling Sunset (Netflix), 367 million

9. Fake Profile (Netflix), 366 million

10. The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix), 336 million

Acquired Series

1. SWAT, 1.41 billion minutes

2. All American, 922 million

3. NCIS, 755 million

4. Heartland, 747 million

5. Bluey, 716 million

6. Succession, 607 million

7. Cocomelon, 604 million

8. Yellowstone (Peacock), 508 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 499 million

10. La Reina del Sur (Netflix), 494 million