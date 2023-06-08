‘Queen Charlotte’ Repeats Atop Streaming Rankings

Netflix’s Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte spent a second straight week as the top title in Nielsen’s streaming rankings — with a viewing time rank almost identical to its opening week. The parent series also rejoined the top 10.

Queen Charlotte recorded 1.88 billion minutes of viewing for the week of May 8-14 — nearly equal to the 1.89 billion minutes from the prior frame. (Taking the numbers out one more decimal point, the series had 1.883 billion minutes for May 8-14 and 1.888 billion for May 1-7.) The prequel also led more Netflix users to revisit Bridgerton, which moved into eighth place among original series with 413 million minutes of viewing (up from 125 million a week earlier, per Nielsen).

Three Netflix shows were new to the top 10 originals: Docuseries Missing: Dead or Alive? (634 million minutes of viewing), the return of Queer Eye for its seventh season (387 million) and docudrama Queen Cleopatra (340 million). Still missing from the top 10 is Prime Video’s big-budget spy series Citadel.

Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix movie The Mother also had a strong opening, finishing second overall in the rankings with 1.43 billion minutes of watch time — the equivalent of almost 12.5 million full runs of the 115-minute film. A Man Called Otto (1.22 billion minutes), starring Tom Hanks, also topped the billion-minute mark, improving from 879 million for the week before.

In the acquired series rankings, a long streak ended when Grey’s Anatomy missed the top 10 for the first time since at least late 2021. One notable addition to the acquired chart is Rick and Morty with a combined 464 million minutes on HBO Max and Hulu.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for May 8-14 are below.

Overall

1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix), 1.88 billion minutes viewed

2. The Mother (Netflix), 1.43 billion

3. A Man Called Otto (Netflix), 1.22 billion

4. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 875 million

5. Bluey (Disney+), 706 million

6. Firefly Lane (Netflix), 697 million

7. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 670 million

8. Cocomelon (Netflix), 648 million

9. Missing: Dead or Alive? (Netflix), 634 million

10. Sweet Tooth (Netflix), 575 million

Original Series

1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, 1.88 billion minutes

2. Firefly Lane, 697 million

3. Ted Lasso, 670 million

4. Missing: Dead or Alive?, 634 million

5. Sweet Tooth, 575 million

6. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 447 million

7. The Diplomat (Netflix), 441 million

8. Bridgerton (Netflix), 413 million

9. Queer Eye (Netflix), 387 million

10. Queen Cleopatra (Netflix), 340 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS, 875 million minutes

2. Bluey, 706 million

3. Cocomelon, 648 million

4. Better Call Saul (Netflix), 542 million

5. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 541 million

6. Shameless (Netflix), 524 million

7. Succession (HBO Max), 507 million

8. Rick and Morty (HBO Max/Hulu), 464 million

9. Supernatural (Netflix), 462 million

10. Heartland (Netflix/Peacock), 452 million