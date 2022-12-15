‘The Crown,’ ‘Dead to Me’ Final Season Top Streaming Charts

The Crown rose to the top of the streaming charts for Nov. 14-20 — despite falling off in total viewing time from the previous week. The final season of Dead to Me brought that series into the rankings, and Peacock had two titles on the board for the first time.

The Crown led Nielsen’s weekly rankings with 1.78 billion minutes viewed, a 16 percent drop from the 2.13 billion minutes it logged a week earlier. The debut of the show’s fifth season hasn’t brought the Netflix drama to the heights it hit in season four, when its first two weeks of release combined for 5.57 billion minutes vs. 3.91 billion this time around.

Dead to Me finished second overall with 1.39 billion minutes of viewing the week of its third and final season premiere on Nov. 17. It edged out Manifest (1.28 billion), which fell by 44 percent week to week. Netflix’s 1899 had the biggest series premiere of the week, drawing 925 million minutes of watch time.

Peacock’s rights to the Yellowstone library paid off again, as the show rose slightly to 643 million minutes as the show’s current fifth season continued to air on Paramount Network. (For comparison, the Nov. 20 episode, which averaged 8.03 million viewers over 71 minutes of run time on Paramount, would equate to about 570 million minutes of viewing.) Jordan Peele’s film Nope also debuted on Peacock on Nov. 18, delivering 274 million minutes of viewing over three days and ranking seventh among movies. It gave the NBCUniversal-owned streamer two entries in the Nielsen rankings for the first time.

HBO’s The White Lotus also made its first appearance in the acquired series top 10 with 406 million minutes of watch time on HBO Max. That figure doesn’t include any viewing on HBO’s cable channels.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Nov. 14-20 are below.

Overall

1. The Crown (Netflix), 1.78 billion minutes viewed

2. Dead to Me (Netflix), 1.39 billion

3. Manifest (Netflix), 1.29 billion

4. Where the Crawdads Sing (Netflix), 1.09 billion

5. 1899 (Netflix), 925 million

6. Cocomelon (Netflix), 860 million

7. Slumberland (Netflix), 651 million

8. Yellowstone (Peacock), 643 million

9. NCIS (Netflix), 642 million

10. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 639 million

Original Series

1. The Crown, 1.78 billion minutes

2. Dead to Me, 1.39 billion

3. Manifest, 1.29 billion

4. 1899, 925 million

5. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 562 million

6. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 533 million

7. Warrior Nun (Netflix), 521 million

8. Ancient Apocalypse (Netflix), 480 million

9. Andor (Disney+), 455 million

10. Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix), 362 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon, 860 million minutes

2. Yellowstone, 643 million

3. NCIS, 642 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy, 639 million

5. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 634 million

6. Friends (HBO Max), 613 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 534 million

8. The Blacklist (Netflix), 530 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 505 million

10. The White Lotus (HBO Max), 406 million