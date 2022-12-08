Peacock Reaps ‘Yellowstone’ Streaming Benefit Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

Yellowstone’s record-breaking season five premiere on Nov. 13 was preceded by a big week for the show’s library on Peacock.

Netflix’s Manifest stayed at No. 1 overall, growing substantially in the week after its season four premiere. It narrowly beat The Crown, whose season five debut wasn’t as big as its last outing.

Peacock grabbed its first ever entry on Nielsen’s streaming series chart in the week of Nov. 7-13 thanks to Yellowstone. Though the show’s first-run home is on Paramount Network — and its spinoffs live on Paramount+ — Peacock has streaming rights in a deal dating back several years. That deal yielded 607 million minutes of viewing time for Yellowstone for the week, good for fifth place among acquired series in the Nielsen rankings.

Yellowstone marks Peacock’s third appearance for any title in the Nielsen rankings; Halloween Ends made the movie charts for two weeks in October.

Manifest grew by 67 percent in the week following the debut of its fourth season, racking up 2.29 billion minutes. It topped The Crown’s 2.13 billion minutes — which itself was about 37 percent smaller than the season four premiere on Netflix in November 2020. Nielsen notes that about 80 percent of viewing for the week was for the new episodes; prior seasons made up the remainder.

Elsewhere on the charts, Enola Holmes 2 grew some in its second week to 942 million minutes to lead all movie titles. Lindsay Lohan’s Falling for Christmas, which premiered Nov. 10, was third among movies and 10th overall with 636 million minutes of viewing.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Nov. 7-13 are below.

Overall

1. Manifest (Netflix), 2.29 billion minutes viewed

2. The Crown (Netflix), 2.13 billion

3. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 1.27 billion

4. Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix), 942 million

5. Cocomelon (Netflix), 791 million

6. NCIS (Netflix), 786 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 687 million

8. Where the Crawdads Sing (Netflix), 659 million

9. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 637 million

10. Falling for Christmas (Netflix), 636 million

Original Series

1. Manifest, 2.29 billion minutes

2. The Crown, 2.13 billion

3. Love Is Blind, 1.27 billion

4. Warrior Nun (Netflix), 595 million

5. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 528 million

6. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 520 million

7. From Scratch (Netflix), 495 million

8. Andor (Disney+), 420 million

9. Inside Man (Netflix), 413 million

10. The Watcher (Netflix), 409 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon, 791 million minutes

2. NCIS, 786 million

3. Bluey, 687 million

4. Gilmore Girls, 637 million

5. Yellowstone (Peacock), 607 million

6. The Blacklist (Netflix), 593 million

7. Friends (HBO Max), 562 million

8. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 551 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 463 million

10. Game of Thrones (HBO Max), 432 million