‘Halloween Ends’ Puts Peacock on Streaming Charts for the First Time

Peacock made its debut in the Nielsen streaming rankings with the opening of Halloween Ends. Ryan Murphy’s The Watcher opened at No. 1 on the chart, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power got a bump in the week of its season finale.

Halloween Ends, the 13th in the long-running franchise, was the top feature film — and eighth most watched title overall — for the week of Oct. 10-16. It had 717 million minutes of viewing time in the three days after its Oct. 14 release on Peacock’s premium tiers. It’s the first title from the NBCUniversal streaming service (which is considerably smaller in the United States than the likes of Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon’s Prime Video) to make the Nielsen rankings.

The Watcher racked up 2.36 billion minutes of viewing after its Oct. 13 debut, pushing another Murphy-produced series (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) out of the top spot after three weeks. Netflix on Monday renewed the thriller for a second season. Monster slipped to third among original series with 1.11 billion minutes.

In between the two Murphy shows was The Rings of Power, which grew by 15 percent in the week of its season finale to 1.14 billion minutes of viewing. The show ended its seven-week run with 7.52 billion minutes of viewing, making it Prime Video’s top series in the U.S. since the advent of Nielsen’s streaming charts.

A week ahead of its season finale, House of the Dragon edged up to 960 million minutes of viewing on HBO Max, from 921 million a week earlier. (Streaming figures don’t include any viewing on HBO’s cable channels.)

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Oct. 10-16 are below.

Overall

1. The Watcher (Netflix), 2.36 billion minutes viewed

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video), 1.14 billion

3. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix), 1.11 billion

4. House of the Dragon (HBO Max), 960 million

5. The Blacklist (Netflix), 906 million

6. The Midnight Club (Netflix), 867 million

7. Cocomelon (Netflix), 718 million

8. Halloween Ends (Peacock), 717 million

9. Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix), 696 million

10. NCIS (Netflix), 663 million

Original Series

1. The Watcher, 2.36 billion minutes

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, 1.14 billion

3. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, 1.11 billion

4. The Midnight Club, 867 million

5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+), 526 million

6. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 478 million

7. Andor (Disney+), 405 million

8. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 403 million

9. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix), 365 million

10. Cobra Kai (Netflix), 342 million

Acquired Series

1. House of the Dragon, 960 million minutes

2. The Blacklist, 906 million

3. Cocomelon, 723 million

4. NCIS, 663 million

5. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 628 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 569 million

7. The Sinner (Netflix), 464 million

8. Friends (HBO Max), 450 million

9. Bluey (Disney+), 423 million

10. Game of Thrones (HBO Max), 421 million