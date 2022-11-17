‘House of the Dragon’ Ends on Up Note in Streaming Chart

The season finale of House of the Dragon nearly equaled a season high in streaming minutes, moving the HBO series to No. 3 overall in Nielsen’s rankings for Oct. 17-23. The Watcher repeated as the top title, and Netflix got a strong opening from its movie The School for Good and Evil.

House of the Dragon gathered 1.01 billion minutes of viewing on HBO Max for the week ahead of its Oct. 23 finale and the first few hours of the final episode’s availability. That’s just shy of the season best 1.02 billion minutes the series drew the week of Sept. 5. (The show’s streaming figures do not include any linear viewing on HBO’s cable channels; the outlet says House of the Dragon averaged 29 million viewers per episode across its 10-week run.)

The Watcher edged up in its second week, growing by 10 percent to just under 2.6 billion minutes of viewing for Netflix. The School for Good and Evil opened with 1.06 billion minutes, easily leading all movies and finishing second overall.

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fell off a good amount the week after its season finale, but it hung around in the top 10 original series with 570 million minutes of viewing. Netflix’s From Scratch (522 million minutes) made its debut in the top 10 originals, and Love Is Blind (683 million) and Unsolved Mysteries (672 million) returned with the premiere of new seasons.

Halloween Ends fell by about 46 percent in its second week on Peacock with 389 million minutes — enough to remain among the top movies on streaming, per Nielsen, but outside the overall top 10.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Oct. 17-23 are below.

Overall

1. The Watcher (Netflix), 2.6 billion minutes viewed

2. The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), 1.06 billion

3. House of the Dragon (HBO Max), 1.01 billion

4. The Sinner (Netflix), 935 million

5. The Blacklist (Netflix), 807 million

6. NCIS (Netflix), 796 million

7. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 792 million

8. Cocomelon (Netflix), 757 million

9. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 683 million

10. Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix), 672 million

Original Series

1. The Watcher, 2.6 billion minutes

2. Love Is Blind, 683 million

3. Unsolved Mysteries, 672 million

4. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix), 599 million

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video), 570 million

6. From Scratch (Netflix), 522 million

7. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 471 million

8. The Midnight Club (Netflix), 418 million

8 (tie). Andor (Disney+), 418 million

10. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 398 million

Acquired Series

1. House of the Dragon, 1.01 billion minutes

2. The Sinner, 935 million

3. The Blacklist, 807 million

4. NCIS, 796 million

5. Gilmore Girls, 792 million

6. Cocomelon, 757 million

7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 563 million

8. Bluey (Disney+), 493 million

9. The Simpsons (Disney+), 452 million

10. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 450 million