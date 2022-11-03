‘Dahmer,’ ‘Rings of Power’ Hold Atop Streaming Series Rankings

Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story spent a third straight week as the top title on streaming platforms in the United States, though it was down a good amount week to week.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon, on the other hand, each improved a little as they approached their season finales.

Dahmer gathered 2.35 billion minutes of viewing time in the United States from Oct. 3-9, according to Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. That’s a 46 percent drop from the previous week, but the Ryan Murphy-produced series was still far and away the top title of the week.

Another Dahmer-related show, Netflix’s Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, also cracked the top 10 originals list with 522 million minutes of viewing.

The Rings of Power finished second among all series with 988 million minutes of watch time a week before its season finale. That’s a small uptick from 966 million the prior week and enough to push TRoP’s six-week total (6.38 billion minutes) past Reacher (5.76 billion) to become Prime Video’s biggest series to date in the Nielsen rankings.

Similarly, House of the Dragon edged up to 921 million minutes (vs. 907 million a week earlier) on HBO Max two weeks out from its season finale. (The HBO Max figure doesn’t include any linear or on-demand viewing from HBO’s cable channels.)

Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (454 million minutes) improved by almost 15 percent week to week with the release of its eighth episode. Andor (356 million) and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (410 million) both fell off.

Hocus Pocus 2 retained its large lead among streaming movies with 1.1 billion minutes of viewing on Disney+, but it fell by 60 percent from its record-setting opening.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video. Nielsen’s top streaming series for Oct. 3-9 are below.

Original Series

1. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix), 2.35 billion minutes viewed

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video), 988 million

3. Cobra Kai (Netflix), 558 million

4. The Empress (Netflix), 523 million

5. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix), 522 million

6. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 513 million

7. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+), 454 million

8. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 410 million

9. The Midnight Club (Netflix), 400 million

10. Andor (Disney+), 356 million

Acquired Series

1. House of the Dragon (HBO Max), 921 million minutes

2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 773 million

3. NCIS (Netflix), 720 million

4. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 703 million

5. In the Dark (Netflix), 603 million

6. The Blacklist (Netflix), 595 million

7. Game of Thrones (HBO Max), 570 million

8. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 529 million

9. The Simpsons (Disney+), 468 million

10. Bluey (Disney+), 411 million