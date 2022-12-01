‘Manifest’ Returns to Top of Streaming Charts

The fourth season of Manifest returned the NBC-turned-Netflix show to the top of the streaming charts. The drama did not, however, have as much viewing time as it did in previous times on the rankings.

Manifest drew 1.37 billion minutes of viewing time for its 52 episodes the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6; the first half of its fourth season (and first as a Netflix original) premiered Nov. 4. That was good enough to take the No. 1 overall spot over Love Is Blind, which had 1.22 billion minutes.

Manifest has now crossed the billion-minute mark nine times in Nielsen’s streaming rankings, with the first coming in June 2021 — just before NBC canceled the series after three seasons. It stayed above 1 billion minutes for much of that summer, peaking at almost 2.5 billion for the week of June 14-20, 2021.

While it’s safe to say the debut of season four drove much of the show’s viewing this time around — that’s often the case when shows drop new seasons — the total time ranks only sixth among Manifest’s entries in the streaming charts. (Nielsen counts all episodes of a series in the viewing-time metric.)

The top 10 original series rankings had two new entrants for the week, both on Netflix: British import Inside Man (892 million minutes), starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, and true crime docuseries Killer Sally (666 million minutes). Star Wars series Andor fell off the top 10 the week of its 10th episode, coming in somewhere under the 441 million minutes for The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Oct. 31-Nov. 6 are below.

Overall

1. Manifest (Netflix), 1.37 billion minutes viewed

2. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 1.22 billion

3. Inside Man (Netflix), 892 million

4. Cocomelon (Netflix), 862 million

5. Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix), 855 million

6. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix), 798 million

7. From Scratch (Netflix), 796 million

8. NCIS (Netflix), 758 million

9. The Blacklist (Netflix), 696 million

10. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 679 million

Original Series

1. Manifest, 1.37 billion minutes

2. Love Is Blind, 1.22 billion

3. Inside Man, 892 million

4. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, 798 million

5. From Scratch, 796 million

6. Killer Sally (Netflix), 666 million

7. The Watcher (Netflix), 636 million

8. Big Mouth (Netflix), 533 million

9. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 510 million

10. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 441 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon, 862 million minutes

2. NCIS, 758 million

3. The Blacklist, 696 million

4. Gilmore Girls, 679 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 573 million

6. Bluey (Disney+), 566 million

7. Friends (HBO Max), 526 million

8. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 436 million

9. Game of Thrones (HBO Max), 414 million

10. The Simpsons (Disney+), 383 million