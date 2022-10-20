‘Dahmer’ Earns Big Debut in U.S. Streaming Rankings

Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer limited series had a huge debut week, coming in as one of the 10 biggest titles since Nielsen began tracking streaming viewing.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story had 3.66 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of Sept. 19-25 (it premiered Sept. 21). That ranks 10th of any title since 2020, when Nielsen began tabulating streaming minutes. Stranger Things holds five of the top 10 spots, and Tiger King and Ozark have two each.

Dahmer’s debut is also the biggest premiere week for any streaming show since Stranger Things racked up 5.14 billion minutes in late May, when its fourth season opened. The Nielsen figures aren’t a big surprise, as Netflix’s internal numbers have put the show as its second-biggest English-language series ever over the first four weeks of release.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Star Wars series Andor had a decent opening for Disney+ with 624 million minutes of viewing for its first three episodes — shy of the 1 billion-plus minute debut for Obi-Wan Kenobi in May but ahead of The Book of Boba Fett’s 389 million-minute opening (albeit with a single episode) in December 2021. House of the Dragon crossed the 1 billion minute mark for the first time, tallying 1.01 billion minutes on HBO Max (that figure doesn’t include linear viewing on the HBO cable channels) and also passing Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which was fairly steady at 977 million minutes (vs. 988 million a week earlier).

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video. Nielsen’s top streaming series for Sept. 19-25 are below.

Original Series

1. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix), 3.66 billion minutes viewed

2. Cobra Kai (Netflix), 1.11 billion

3. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video), 977 million

4. Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix), 675 million

5. El rey, Vicente Fernández (Netflix), 648 million

6. Andor (Disney+), 624 million

7. The Crown (Netflix), 585 million

8. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 535 million

9. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 442 million

10. Stranger Things (Netflix), 416 million

Acquired Series

1. House of the Dragon (HBO Max), 1.01 billion minutes

2. In the Dark (Netflix), 918 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 817 million

4. NCIS (Netflix), 644 million

5. Game of Thrones (HBO Max), 586 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 551 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 518 million

8. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 510 million

9. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 478 million

10. Friends (HBO Max), 457 million