‘Dahmer’ Scores Another Huge Week in Streaming Rankings

The big streaming numbers for Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer series continued in the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2.

The streamer’s users watched 4.37 billion minutes’ worth of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for the week, according to Nielsen, a 19 percent increase over its already huge premiere week. The tally is the seventh largest for any streaming series since the ratings service began measuring minutes viewed on streaming. (It also knocked the prior week out of the top 10 all time.)

Dahmer was the only streaming series to top a billion minutes for the week — though Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2 also put up big numbers, scoring the best opening ever for a streaming movie with 2.73 billion minutes of watch time.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finished second among series with 966 million minutes for the week, down slightly from 977 million the previous week. The pricey series racked up about 5.39 billion minutes of viewing over its first five weeks, per Nielsen, and should pass Reacher (5.76 billion minutes over six weeks) as Prime Video’s most streamed show in the United States in the next set of rankings.

House of the Dragon (907 million minutes on HBO Max, exclusive of any linear viewing on HBO’s cable channels) and Andor (485 million on Disney+) both declined some from the prior week. The Game of Thrones prequel slid by 10 percent, while Andor was down 22 percent from its three-episode debut. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (396 million minutes) re-entered the top 10 originals chart for Disney+, and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale was fairly steady with 544 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video. Nielsen’s top streaming series for Sept. 26-Oct. 2 are below.

Original Series

1. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix), 4.37 billion minutes viewed

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video), 966 million

3. Cobra Kai (Netflix), 653 million

4. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 559 million

5. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 544 million

6. Andor (Disney+), 485 million

7. El rey, Vicente Fernández (Netflix), 469 million

8. The Crown (Netflix), 432 million

9. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+), 396 million

10. The Empress (Netflix), 377 million

Acquired Series

1. House of the Dragon (HBO Max), 907 million minutes

2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 782 million

3. NCIS (Netflix), 748 million

4. In the Dark (Netflix), 665 million

5. Game of Thrones (HBO Max), 596 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 585 million

7. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 502 million

8. Supernatural (Netflix), 501 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 459 million

10. Dynasty (Netflix), 450 million