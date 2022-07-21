Streaming Usage Hits High in June as Linear Platforms Slip

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in 'Stranger Things 4.'

American television viewers spent more than a third of their time with streaming platforms in June, an all-time high.

Nielsen’s monthly platform rankings show streaming taking up 33.7 percent of viewing time for the month, up from 31.9 percent in May and the highest mark since the measurement company began its monthly “Gauge” report in May 2021.

Streaming’s share of TV usage has grown steadily since March, when it hit a then-high of 29.7 percent. Shows like Netflix’s Stranger Things and Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi helped fuel the rise.

On the flip side, both broadcast and cable slipped to their lowest share of viewer time since the monthly rankings began. Broadcast networks made up 22.4 percent of TV use in June, while cable stood at 35.1 percent. Their previous lows in the 13 months of Gauge reports were 23.4 percent for broadcast in June 2021 and 35.4 percent for cable in February 2022.

Broadcast and cable also lost ground in total viewing time compared to a year ago. Broadcast outlets fell by just under 4 percent versus June 2021, while cable slipped by almost 12 percent year to year.

Among individual streaming services, Netflix commanded the biggest share of viewing at 7.7 percent, up from 6.9 percent in May. YouTube (6.9 percent), Amazon’s Prime Video (2.9 percent) and Disney+ (2 percent) also grew their shares.

Nielsen’s Gauge rankings for June are below.

Platforms

Cable: 35.1 percent

Streaming: 33.7 percent

Broadcast: 22.4 percent

Other: 8.8 percent

Streaming Services

Netflix: 7.7 percent

YouTube (including YouTube TV): 6.9 percent

Hulu (including Hulu +. Live): 3.3 percent

Prime Video: 2.9 percent

Disney+: 2 percent

HBO Max: 1 percent

All others: 9.9 percent