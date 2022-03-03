StudioCanal Boards Thomas Vinterberg Series ‘Families Like Ours’

Studiocanal has boarded Families Like Ours, the new TV series from Oscar-winning Danish director Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round), joining Danish production company Zentropa to co-produce Vinterberg’s first-ever television series.

Studiocanal will also distribute the 6-part series, which is set to shoot on location in Denmark, Sweden, and The Czech Republic this fall. Written by Vinterberg and Bo Hr. Hansen (Darkness: Those Who Kill), Families Like Ours takes place in a bucolic Danish summer that is disrupted when a devastating flood hits the country, forcing mass evacuations. Those who can afford it travel to rich countries, while the less well-off are forced to use a government-funded program to move to more challenging places. Laura, a high school student in love for the first time, is forced to choose between her divorced parents.

“Families Like Ours deals with some incredibly important themes in contemporary life and – as always with [Vinterberg’s] work – this will be executed with such empathy for each and every character,” commented Studiocanal’s EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and executive managing director of TV Francoise Guyonne

Zentropa Entertainments and TV 2 DENMARK developed the series with support from the Danish Film Institute’s Public Service Fund and The Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union. Canal+ has commissioned the series for France. Studiocanal’s EVP of global sales and distriubtion Anne Cherel will oversee worldwide sales outside France. TrustNordisk will handle sales for Benelux and Scandinavia.