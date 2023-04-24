Brian Cox Boards James Bond Game Show ‘007’s Road to a Million’

Brian Cox has his next villainous act after leaving his character Logan Roy behind on Succession — the Emmy-winning actor has boarded Amazon Studios’ unscripted competition series 007’s Road to a Million.

The British game show from 72 Films and MGM Alternative will be done in collaboration with James Bond franchise producers EON Productions and will launch later this year exclusively on Prime Video worldwide.

Cox is set to play “The Controller” on the game show, which will be shot in famous James Bond locations including the Scottish Highlands, Venice and Jamaica. According to Amazon, Cox as a game show emcee will be an “enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants,” becoming both “villainous and cultured” as contestants face increasingly difficult journeys and challenges.

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle,” Cox said of his role in the Amazon reality series.

007’s Road to a Million‘s format will see contestants as part of two-person teams tested on intelligence, endurance and heroism with an eye to winning $1.2 million.

Besides conquering obstacles, contestants must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations worldwide to advance to the next challenge.

Cox’s film work ranges from X2: X-Men United and several Jason Bourne movies to Churchill and Pixels, and he just appeared in Matt Greene-Delanghe’s film Skelly. Cox has also been cast opposite Edie Falco and Lisa Kudrow in the ensemble comedy The Parenting for New Line and Max.

And Cox is set to return to the stage to play Johann Sebastian Bach in the world premiere of The Score in Bath, UK.