‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Reflects on Series After Finale Airs: “The Greatest Work Experience Ever”

As the world continues to discuss the Succession series finale, Brian Cox is sharing heartfelt thoughts about his time playing Logan Roy for HBO’s Emmy-winning drama.

The actor, who debuted as the Roy patriarch in the premiere episode that aired in June 2018, took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to express his appreciation for the show’s cast and crew. After four seasons, Succession signed off the evening prior with no shortage of memorable moments.

“We have now come to the end,” Cox wrote. “And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between cast and crew was truly amazing. It was on [its] way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable.”

He continued, “I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart.”

In his review of the finale, The Hollywood Reporter’s chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg described the episode as “vicious, funny and haunting,” along with praising it as a “sublime end to a sublime television show.”

During an interview with BBC News’ Amol Rajan that aired prior to the finale, Cox said that he felt Logan’s death in the third episode of season four was “ultimately too early,” although he noted that the character’s demise was part of a “brilliant scene.”

Succession, which counts Jesse Armstrong as the series creator, boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck.

