‘Succession’ Releases Official Trailer for Final Season

The Roys civil war erupts in the final season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series Succession.

Below is the official trailer for the show’s last 10 episodes, which debut on HBO on March 26.

The final season‘s official description: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong recently explained to the New Yorker the decision to end the show with the upcoming season, saying “there’s a promise in the title of Succession … I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

“I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’” he continued. “And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

The season will bring to close what’s been a new award-winning tentpole drama for HBO in the wake of Game of Thrones, with the show earning 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins across its first three seasons.