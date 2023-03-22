Sarah Snook Reveals Which ‘Succession’ Characters Are Most Like ‘Friends’ Cast

Succession star Sarah Snook stopped by NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the fourth and final season of the hit HBO drama, but host Fallon also used her appearance to get her to offer a media-family take on the popular internet quiz, “Which Friends character are you?”

Snook appeared after Jennifer Aniston as the second guest on Tuesday night’s episode, which Fallon brought up, asking Snook if she’d ever met the Friends alum before, to which Snook said “no,” but that she was a “big fan.”

In light of the lineup, Fallon asked Snook which Succession characters are most like which Friends characters.

She quickly broke down who’s who, right away saying that Greg (Nicholas Braun) has “got to be Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).”

Kendall (Jeremy Strong), meanwhile, is Ross (David Schwimmer) because they both have a “sad face,” Snook said.

She compared her own character, Shiv, to Monica (Courteney Cox), “because she’s got her shit together.”

And finally, she said, “Chandler (Matthew Perry)’s Roman (Kieran Culkin); Joey (Matt LeBlanc) is Tom (Matthew Macfadyen); and Logan (Brian Cox) is Rachel (Aniston).”

Fallon was confused by the last comparison until Snook insisted that they were both characters who “the world revolves around…like it turns on an axis.”

Snook also briefly spoke about the fact that she’s pregnant with her first child (she has a stepson, she clarified, but “this is my first baby that’s come out of me”), which she revealed at the Succession premiere in New York Monday night.

“There’s a few people that before the premiere last night, I was like, ‘Everyone’s going to know in a moment that I’m pregnant. And there are some people that I haven’t told,'” she recalled, before joking, “So Mom, Dad — (Laughs.) No, friends and other people that I haven’t had a chance to get on the phone with.”

The fourth and final season of Succession premieres Sunday on HBO.