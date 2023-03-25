‘Succession’ Star Kieran Culkin Explains Why Roman Roy Doesn’t Seem to Understand Chairs

Kieran Culkin had a Succession question dropped in his lap while promoting the fourth and final season of the Emmy-winning HBO drama series.

During Culkin’s visit to The Tonight Show on Friday, host Jimmy Fallon noted that the actor’s character, Roman Roy, appears to enjoy sitting on chairs in unconventional ways, including resting himself on the back of one. Fallon proceeded to show a few episode stills that emphasized the point.

“A lot of fans of yours think Roman doesn’t understand chairs and how they work because every time you’re sitting, it’s always the oddest position I’ve ever seen,” Fallon quipped.

After a laugh, Culkin replied, “I didn’t notice that until after the second season — people started pointing that out. And a lot of people, including my wife, thought that that was something I was told — it was either in the writing or the director said, ‘Can you go upside down on a chair or something?'”

Culkin went on to explain that it wasn’t necessarily something he had been conscious of, but that he it felt it was too late to change at that point. “I’ve been told that it’s weird,” the Igby Goes Down star continued. “I didn’t even notice I was doing it. And then I tried to forget that I heard that because I don’t want to stop sitting weird. I’ve already established that he does that now. I gotta keep it up.”

As far as whether he’ll miss playing Roman now that the series is set to conclude with the fourth season that debuts Sunday, Culkin admitted he hadn’t, well, sat with the idea for long enough. “It hasn’t hit me ’cause we only finished like three weeks ago, shooting,” he said. “I just have not processed it.”