‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Addresses Series Coming to an End: “We’re All Pretty Bummed”

Nicholas Braun is sharing his thoughts following the news that HBO’s Succession will end with its upcoming fourth season.

The actor, known for playing Cousin Greg on the Emmy-winning series, chatted with Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards over the weekend for an interview that was published online Monday. During the conversation, Braun was asked about Succession creator Jesse Armstrong announcing last month that the show will come to a close with the 10 episodes that begin airing when season four debuts March 26.

“That was kind of a big one,” Braun said of the announcement. “We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don’t believe it till Jesse says it. We’re all pretty bummed. I was sad as hell my last day.”

Braun explained that he just recently wrapped shooting on the season: “I finished a couple weeks ago, and it was really a tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody. It’s been the greatest working experience of my life. So saying goodbye to those people was really tough.”

The actor, whose recent film credits include Cat Person, which debuted this year at Sundance, and 2021 release Zola, explained that he and his co-stars had been in the dark about what was in store for their characters until they sat down for a table read for the season four finale. Succession’s cast also includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck.

“We had an idea,” Braun said of where things would head. “None of us read the script before it came to us — a table read draft came to us — so we didn’t exactly know how it was gonna end. Anyway, the ending is fire.”

As for his own character, the actor teases about Cousin Greg, “He gets battered around again this season. Some fun stuff.”

In an interview with The New Yorker that published last month, Armstrong confirmed season four as the show’s final run and explained in part, “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind.”