‘Succession’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

HBO is not wasting any time in solidifying the future of its Emmy-winning drama Succession.

The WarnerMedia-backed premium cable network has handed out a speedy fourth-season renewal for the satire about the dysfunctional Roy family and the quest for power and control.

Season three of the drama from creator Jesse Armstrong returned Oct. 17 following a nearly two-year delay to rave reviews. The series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen currently has an impressive 96 percent rating on aggregation site RottenTomatoes.com. (Season two sits at 97 percent, while the freshman batch has an 88 percent, all among critics.) THR TV critics Daniel Fienberg and Angie Han called season three “Scathingly funny, uncomfortably tense, and still one of TV’s best shows” in their joint review.

The highly anticipated third season premiere returned to more than 1.4 million viewers across multiple platforms, marking a series high and the best premiere night of any HBO original series since the debut of streamer HBO Max.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity and precision,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vp HBO programming. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

Succession broke out in its first season and earned the Emmy for best drama series for its sophomore run. Stars Cox and Strong were both nominated for lead actor, with the latter taking home the trophy for his role as Kendall; Braun, Culkin, Macfadyen and Snook also scored nominations for their supporting roles. Armstrong took home the Emmy for writing for a drama series with Cherry Jones collecting a statuette for her guest turn. Director Andrij Parekh also won for her work on the series.

Created by Armstrong, who earned an overall deal with HBO for his work on the series, Succession is also exec produced by Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

Succession has become a key anchor show for HBO following the conclusion of such award-winning hits including Game of Thrones and Veep. It’s part of a roster of originals at the Casey Bloys-led cabler that also includes The White Lotus, Insecure, Barry, Euphoria, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Industry, Perry Mason and the upcoming Game of Thrones offshoot House of the Dragon, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, The Time Traveler’s Wife and The White House Plumbers, among others.