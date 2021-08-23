‘Succession’ Season 3 to Debut in October, HBO Teases

The third season of hit series Succession looks set to hit HBO in October.

The Twitter account of the popular Emmy-winning show about a media-mogul family posted a photo of Brian Cox as Logan Roy early on Monday along with the word “October.” It didn’t mention a specific date.

The latest season of Succession, starring the likes of Cox, Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman) started filming in the fall. New cast additions for the season include Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova and Ella Rumpf.

A recent teaser for the third season was 67 seconds long and signaled that the series would pick up shortly after the end of season 2 in October 2019, when Kendall Roy (Strong) made a move against his mogul father Logan (Cox). The show’s logline for season three reads, “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

The show won seven Emmys in its second season, including for outstanding drama.