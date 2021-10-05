‘Succession’ Season 3 New Clip Released

HBO Max has shared a new clip of season 3 of Succession, the popular show about a scheming family of media moguls.

The clip (below) shows Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) exiting his explosive press conference from season 2, in which he betrayed his father, family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

The footage was shown on Tuesday as part of a virtual launch event for HBO Max, which is rolling out in Europe its first international expansion. The streaming service will launch first in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra on Oct. 26, followed by territories in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Portugal in 2022.

HBO original series, like Succession, are the service’s prime selling point as the company, and parent WarnerMedia, look to compete with more established streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, in an increasingly crowded European marketplace.

Season 3 of Succession will premiere across HBO and HBO Max on Oct. 17.

You can check out the Succession clip below.