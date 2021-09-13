‘Succession’ (Finally) Gets Season 3 Debut Date on HBO

Succession, at long last, has a firm premiere date on HBO.

After releasing a minute-long teaser in July and saying in August that the series would begin its third season in October, HBO has put Succession on the calendar. The Emmy-winning drama’s third season will premiere on Oct. 17 — two years and four days after the last episode of season two aired.

Not nearly as much time will have passed for the Roy family, however, as the action picks up soon after the events of the second-season finale. Following his son Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) ambush, media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. The bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

A poster for the season hints at the battle lines, with a literal line down the center of a hallway dividing Kendall, Tom (Mathew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) from Logan, Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin). The eldest Roy offspring, Connor (Alan Ruck), is at the back, just barely on Logan’s side of the line. See the poster below.

Succession Season 3 Courtesy of HBO

Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin will all reprise their roles in season three. Additions to the cast include Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Jihae, Linda Emond, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.

Jesse Armstrong created Succession and serves as showrunner. He executive produces with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.