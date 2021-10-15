‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook on Season 3 and a Shiv Viral Scene

"Succession" star Sarah Snook joins the podcast this week for an interview about season three of the HBO Emmy-winning drama.

Welcome to Episode 140 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s five topics are:

1. Netflix’s response to the Dave Chappelle special backlash.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has yet to respond publicly to the outcry from the transgender community about The Closer, the streamer’s latest Dave Chappelle comedy special. Instead, the executive has issued two internal memos to staff that has created a second narrative about the streamer’s questionable respond to the backlash. Fair warning: Angry Dan is angry.

2. Fall TV ratings explored.

We’re a month into the new 2021-22 broadcast season and the first two of the nine freshman scripted shows have gotten additional episode orders. But looking at same-day ratings — or even with seven days of delayed viewing — it’s hard to tell a hit from a miss. Joining us to break down what it all means is THR TV writer and ratings expert Rick Porter. This segment also touches on the Nielsen controversy and just what “111 million fans” means as it relates to Netflix and Squid Game. Hint: It’s meaningless.

3. Succession season preview: Sarah Snook edition.

The Emmy-nominated actress behind Siobhan “Shiv” Roy joins the show this week for an interview about season three of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama. What should viewers expect from season three as Kendall battles Logan yet again? Snook spills the Succession secrets and opens up about the cast’s text thread that has kept them engaged during the long wait between seasons. Plus, the actress previews what she believes will be this season’s big viral moment — and spoiler alert, it involves Shiv — as the HBO hit looks for its latest “Boar on the Floor” and “L to the OG” moment.

4. Critic’s Corner+: Succession edition.

Dan offers an in-depth season preview of Succession, which is clearly the show to watch this week. How does it pick up after a long wait? How will Kendall vs. Logan be different this time? Does he still really think it’s a comedy? All that and more as part of this extended review.

5. Critic’s Corner: the rest.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on other notable launches outside of Succession: Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, ABC’s Queens and HBO Max’s What Happened, Brittany Murphy, among others.

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

