‘Succession’ Season 3 Teaser: “Are You Part of This Family or Not?”

The long-anticipated return of Succession is on the horizon: HBO has released the first footage from the show’s third season.

The 67-second teaser for the Emmy-winning, Jesse Armstrong-created series looks to pick up shortly after the end of season two in October 2019, when Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) made a move against his media-mogul father, Logan (Brian Cox). The show’s logline for season three reads, “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

There’s ample evidence of that war in the video, with Logan and Kendall trading insults and daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook) maneuvering for control even as her dad asks her, “Are you part of this family or not?”

HBO hasn’t set a premiere date for the season yet. After revealing that Succession would return in the “fall” at a press briefing at WarnerMedia’s Hudson Yards headquarters last week, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys was asked whether that meant “Halloween fall or Christmas fall?,” to which he laughed and said “somewhere in between.”

“They are in production now, with COVID, there are still positive tests on shows, and you still have to take precautions,” Bloys added. “I could give you a date, but we still don’t know, things can still get kind of get derailed. So it is still something that we are dealing with on shows. You don’t want to declare a date and then find ourselves having to shut down.”

Succession won seven Emmys in 2020, including for best drama series and lead actor in a drama for Strong, as well as writing for Armstrong and directing for Andrij Parekh. Armstrong serves as showrunner and executive produces with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.

Watch the teaser below.