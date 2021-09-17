‘Succession’ Trailer Highlights Roy Family Civil War in Season Three

The Succession season three trailer dropped on Friday, highlighting just some of the massive power struggle that is to come as the Roy family takes sides.

About two minutes long, the teaser picks up immediately after the bombshell press conference Kendall (Jeremy Strong) gives in the season two finale.

From there, family members take sides as Kendall once again tries to destroy his father, Logan (Brian Cox), and become head of Waystar RoyCo.

Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) also feel the pressure as it appears the FBI raids the company for all information on the enormous crime coverups.

In addition, the preview gives a glimpse of the characters from series newcomers Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody.

The new season of the award-winning HBO series premieres Oct. 17.

Watch the full trailer below.