TV Ratings: ‘Succession’ Hits Series Highs for Final Episode

The series finale of Succession brought in the show’s largest first-night audience ever.

The HBO show’s final episode on Sunday drew 2.93 million viewers across all platforms, passing the previous series high of 2.75 million for the season’s sixth episode on April 30. The Emmy-winning series has set multiple series highs over the course of its fourth and last season.

Barry also ended its four-season run with solid tune-in, drawing 700,000 viewers on Sunday night — which while not a series high was in line with its first-night average for the season. A later start for Barry (thanks to a 90-minute Succession) also resulted in a bigger than usual jump for the finale’s second-day viewing, which was up by about 20 percent over a typical Monday and brought Barry’s two-day total to 1.35 million.

Succession’s finale grew by 68 percent over the season three closer (1.7 million cross-platform viewers) in December 2021. Season four is averaging 8.7 million viewers per episode since it premiered on March 26, a 21 percent increase over season three (7.2 million viewers). Barry, meanwhile, is at 3.4 million viewers per episode. Both shows get most of their audience from streaming, as is usually the case for premium series. HBO measures viewing for 90 days after a season premiere.