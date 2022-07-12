Emmy Awards: ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The White Lotus’ Lead Nominations

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were a grab bag of returning series and brand-new shows, with HBO’s Succession leading the pack with 25 Emmy nominations.

The HBO drama, which has previously won nine Emmys, earned a nod for best drama series and two for best actor (Brian Cox and Andrew Strong). The series also earned noms for its supporting cast, including Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfayden, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook. It also picked up seven Emmy noms in the guest categories for performers Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter.

Apple TV+’s comedy Ted Lasso earned 20 nods, including for lead actor and co-creator Jason Sudeikis, who won an Emmy last year for playing the eponymous role. His Emmy-winning co-stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham also earned nods this year, as did Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed and Juno Temple. James Lance, Sam Richardson and Harriet Walter earned nods in the guest categories.

HBO’s anthology series The White Lotus also earned 20 nods, largely for its ensemble cast: Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn earned nods in the supporting actor category, while Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney were nominated for best supporting actress.

Making history with its 14 nominations is Netflix’s Squid Game, the first non-English language series to be nominated for a primetime Emmy. It earned nods for best drama, best actor (Lee Jung-jae), best supporting actor (Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su), best supporting actress (Jung Ho-yeon) and guest actress (Lee You-mi). Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was also nominated for writing and directing the drama series.

New comedies Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building and dramas Severance and Yellowjackets also made waves in their respective categories, earning multiple nods for their ensembles. Abbott Elementary star and co-creator Quinta Brunson was nominated for both her leading role on the comedy and for writing, while co-stars Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams were nominated in supporting categories. Only Murders co-creator Steve Martin also earned nods for his lead performance and writing, and he will face off in the former category against his co-star Martin Short. Severance earned nods for stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken, while Yellowjackets‘ Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci were nominated for best actress and best supporting actress, respectively.

In the limited series and anthology series categories, which is always a competitive field with the increasing number of one-and-done series, The White Lotus was joined by Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna and Pam & Tommy, with leading stars from each also earning nominations. The Staircase’s Colin Firth and Toni Collette, Station Eleven‘s Himesh Patel, Impeachment: American Crime Story‘s Sarah Paulson, Maid‘s Margaret Qualley and Under the Banner of Heaven‘s Andrew Garfield were also nominated for their performances.

Other notable nominees are Chadwick Boseman (a posthumous nod is for What If…?), Julia Garner (for Inventing Anna and Ozark), Barack Obama (Our Great National Parks) and Sydney Sweeney (for Euphoria and The White Lotus). In addition to Garner and Sweeney, other multiple nominees include Nicole Byer (for Nailed It and Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), Jerrod Carmichael (for hosting Saturday Night Live and writing Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel), Bill Hader (lead performance, writing and directing for Barry and guest performance for Curb Your Enthusiasm), Amy Poehler (host for Making It and directing for Lucy and Desi), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul and Cooper’s Bar) and Zendaya (performance and music and lyrics for Euphoria).

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast Monday, Sept. 12, in a live telecast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. An edited presentation will be broadcast on Sept. 10 on FXX.