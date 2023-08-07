‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear’ Top TV Critics Awards Winners

HBO’s Succession and FX’s The Bear earned top honors at the 39th annual Television Critics Association’s annual awards, the organization announced Monday.

Rather than being presented in the closing weekend at the semi-annual press tour, the awards were released online after the summer session was canceled as a result of Hollywood’s labor battles.

HBO’s Succession earned the biggest award — the prestigious program of the year prize — and took home its third overall achievement in drama after previously winning in the category in 2022 and 2020. FX’s The Bear sizzled with wins for outstanding new program and took home the award for achievement in comedy.

Both Succession and The Bear were the only shows with multiple wins this year, helping HBO and FX tie for the lead with Disney+ and Netflix, who each had two wins apiece.

Rhea Seehorn earned the win for individual achievement in drama for the final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul, while Natasha Lyonne took home the individual achievement in comedy prize for her role in Peacock’s Poker Face.

Other scripted winners included Netflix’s Beef for movies/miniseries/specials and the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel for family programming. Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson repeated its win for variety/talk/sketch show. Freevee breakout Jury Duty took home the award for best reality program.

The TCA Awards are voted on by the group’s more than 200 member journalists from across the U.S. and Canada. The organization also honored Mel Brooks with its career achievement prize and tipped its hat to The Carol Burnett Show with its Heritage Award.

“This was a landmark year for television, as we said goodbye to several powerhouse series while welcoming a new generation of shows and stars into this highly competitive landscape,” said Melanie McFarland, TV Critic for Salon and outgoing TCA president. “Whether established hits or first-year favorites, our honorees exemplify the strength of television and the unique depth that it allows creators to explore. Though we are unable to gather in 2023, we sincerely congratulate each of this season’s winners, and we hope to celebrate in-person in 2024.”

Succession and The Bear — along with HBO’s The Last of Us — went into the awards tied with five nominations apiece. Last of Us was shut out entirely.

Here’s a full list of winners:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Rhea Seehorn (BETTER CALL SAUL, AMC)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Natasha Lyonne (POKER FACE, Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST (PBS)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: JURY DUTY (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming: BLUEY (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming: MS. MARVEL (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON (Netflix) (2022 Winner in Category)

Outstanding New Program: THE BEAR (FX)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: BEEF (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: SUCCESSION (HBO | Max) (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: THE BEAR (FX)

Program of the Year: SUCCESSION (HBO | Max)

Career Achievement Honoree:Mel Brooks

Heritage Award: THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW (CBS)