Emmys: ‘Succession’ Wins Best Drama Series

HBO’s Succession has won the 2022 Emmy for best drama series.

“It’s a big week for successions,” said series creator Jesse Armstrong, who also won an Emmy for best writing for a drama series and evoked King Charles III’s accession to the British throne in his acceptance speech. “Evidently, there was a little bit more voting involved in our winning than King Charles.”

After Scottish actor (and Emmy nominee) Brian Cox instructed the British-born Armstrong to “keep it royalist,” the Succession creator added: “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than where he is. We’ll leave that to other people. But we are incredibly grateful to have this. It is a wonderful honor.”

The exchange was the only reference to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the night.

It’s the second best drama series win for the HBO series, which took home the prize in 2020. The series, which will return next for its fourth season, also earned the award for best supporting actor in a drama series for Matthew Macfadyen, as well as previously winning the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy for best casting for a drama series on Sept. 4.

The other nominees in this category included AMC’s Better Call Saul; Apple TV+’s Severance; HBO’s Euphoria; Netflix’s Ozark, Squid Game and Stranger Things; and Showtime‘s Yellowjackets.