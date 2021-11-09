‘Succession’s’ Jeremy Strong to Star in 9/11 First Responders Series

Jeremy Strong is plotting a potential hiatus project.

The Succession Emmy winner will star in and exec produce The Best of Us, a limited series that he’s been developing for years alongside Oscar-winning writer Tobias Lindholm (Another Round).

The project is being produced by Sister, the company co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone, as part of a first-look deal with Lindholm. A network is not yet attached.

The Best of Us will explore the human fallout from the Sept. 11 attacks with its rain of debris and toxic dust. The series feature first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers and volunteers who worked on “The Pile” as the limited series explores how they were affected and treated. The series will rely heavily on researched accounts and pay tribute to those impacted by the attacks.

Lindholm will write, exec produce and direct. Strong will star and exec produce. Journalist Chris Smith, who has written extensively about Sept. 11 for New York Magazine and Vanity Fair, will serve as a consulting producer. Kate Fenske and Carolyn Strauss (HBO’s Chernobyl) will also exec produce.

“We are fortunate to have Jeremy as a partner with Tobias on The Best of Us; and we look forward to their thoughtful and human depiction of those heroes that serve on the frontlines for the greater good,” Snider said in a statement announcing the show.

Sister’s credits include the Epix series Gangs of London, HBO/Sky’s Landscapers starring Olivia Colman; Amazon’s The Power and AMC/BBC’s This Is Going to Hurt. On the development front, titles in the works include The Jungle Prince, Deacon King Kong, Department of Truth, Raya and Mrs. Everything, among others.

In addition to his Emmy-winning role as Kendall Roy on Succession, Strong’s credits include The Trial of the Chicago 7, Molly’s Game, Lincoln and The Big Short. He’s repped by WME< Sugar23 and I/D.

Lindholm counts War, Borgen, Mindhunter, The Investigation and The Good Nurse. He’s repped by WME and Ithaka Media.